Feeling paralyzed by grief after the death of her husband last year, Nancy Stannard is reaching out to others with a yoga class centered on grief.
“I felt so disconnected from myself, didn’t know who I was,” she said. “Past the first grief is secondary grief that really blindsides you. I felt uncomfortable going places.”
A certified yoga instructor, Stannard expanded her credentials to include yoga as part of a support group.
Stannard will approach grief classes in a unique way. “I think it’s going to build community and improve with practice. It’s not just something you can come to, go home and be fine.”
The workshops are physical and mental. “It’s been proven that trauma resides in the cells of your body,” Stannard said. “It’s visceral — when you think of something horrible, it goes right to your stomach — you stop breathing, which is what they have found with people who have PTSD.”
The classes include breathing exercises.
“The breath work is huge,” Stannard said. “Centering is a big part of this: coming into your body, feeling at home in your body.”
Participants will be asked to share their stories and write in a journal. “I’m not a therapist, so this is just sharing. Yoga employs sacred listening without judgement,” Stannard said.
The workshop might include some “forest bathing — which Stannard explained: “You do quiet contemplative walking, noticing, spending time and breathing into nature,” she said. “Forest bathing is really being present.”
The workshop series is for anyone touched by grief and loss. “You feel like you lose your purpose when you lose a loved one,” Stannard said. “Or it could be grief from divorce or for people who have lost their health or their job — that’s traumatic.”
The initial gathering is from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Feb. 11 and the five-week series is from 2 to 4 p.m. on Fridays, March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 in Stannard’s home studio, Shining Mountain Studio, 1440 Masters Dr., in Woodland Park. For info, contact 237-6547 or gentleyoga4healing@gmail.com or go to gentleyoga4healingl.com.