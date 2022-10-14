After some early adversity, Woodland Park stayed hot Thursday evening.
The Panthers won three sets in a row to earn a 3-1 road win over Manitou Springs. The victory was Woodland Park’s 13th in a row.
“We played really well, and we stepped it up after the first set,” Woodland Park coach Stacy Roshek said.
Woodland Park began the match in a groove, winning the first four points.
But Manitou Springs didn’t let it get out of hand. The Mustangs won a few points in a row to keep Woodland Park from running away with the first set point.
After trading punch for punch, Manitou Springs pulled away and eventually won the set 25-20.
The set loss was Woodland Park’s first since Sept. 1. Despite being in a fairly unfamiliar position, Roshek told her team to settle down.
“They were getting a little amped up; it was loud in here,” Roshek said. “We just needed to calm down more than anything.”
The Panthers did just that.
Woodland Park cruised to a 25-16 win in set two to tie the match 1-1.
Manitou Springs led again in set three, but the Mustangs couldn’t sustain it — Woodland Park won 25-22. Set four was reminiscent of the second set, as Woodland Park didn’t have much trouble and won 25-15 to clinch the match victory.
After losing the first point, Roshek shifted the team’s passing around to get the hitters involved in the offense. That allowed the Panthers to play like the team that entered on a 12-match winning streak.
“Everybody was contributing tonight, so it was fun to see,” Roshek said. “They really stepped up in the second, third and fourth sets and realized we could play and beat this team.”
Only 14 miles separate Woodland Park and Manitou Springs. Because of their proximity, the Panthers and Mustangs are rivals.
Even for Roshek — who has won more than 200 career matches — winning rivalry matches never gets old, especially when they come on the road.
“It was great, especially with this crowd,” Roshek said. “It’s definitely a rivalry, so it’s a great win.”
Following the loss, Manitou Springs is 10-9 overall and 4-5 in league play. The Mustangs will look to rebound against Florence on Tuesday.
Winners of their last 13 games, the Panthers are playing their best volleyball.
They will face their toughest foe in over a month Tuesday when Woodland Park battles Lamar at home. Lamar, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A, is 16-0 and hasn’t lost a set point in 2022.
Though the Thunder will pose a tough test for Roshek’s group, the coach believes her team can compete — especially if they play like they did in the last three sets Thursday.
“We have to keep distributing the ball to everybody and play good defense,” Roshek said. “We just have to keep playing well and making sure everybody’s doing their part.”
