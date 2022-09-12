The Woodland Park Wind Symphony is reaching larger audiences these days. This Sunday, Sept. 18, the symphony performs a concert at the Ent Center for the Arts in Colorado Springs.
The concert features “One Life Beautiful,” a piece composed and dedicated to Heather Cramer Reu, conducted by her father, the internationally renowned Ray Cramer.
Treese Kjeldsen, the symphony’s principal flute, will perform “Concertino” with wind symphony accompaniment while Robert Hoexter will conduct his composition “Bicentennial Rag.” Judith Meyer is the guest artist.
General admission tickets are $22 per person (including service fee), and may be purchased through the “Purchase Tickets” link at woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.
“I am so proud of the talent, hard work and dedication of our Woodland Park Wind Symphony members” says Craig Harm, founder and director of the symphony. “I can’t wait to show them off in this beautiful venue.”
In May, the symphony was invited to perform at the Association of Concert Bands Convention in Santa Fe. N.M.
The concert, sponsored by Park State Bank & Trust, begins at 4 p.m. in the Shockley-Zalaback Theater at the Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs.