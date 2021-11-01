Shortly after a successful performance at the July 5th Symphony Above The Clouds, the Woodland Park Wind Symphony submitted application to perform at the 2022 National Association of Concert Bands Convention in Santa Fe, N.M.
In addition to a formal application outlining the history, background and success of the WPWS, the band submitted recordings of musical selections the orchestra has performed.
We were thrilled to learn that the 35-year-old wind symphony was selected as one of only seven concert bands within the nation to perform at the convention May 5.
The concert repertoire will include a piece entitled “A Night in Mexico” by Paul Creston to honor Cinco de Mayo, a holiday in the U.S. and Mexico to celebrate the Mexican heritage and Mexico’s freedom from France.
In addition to band concerts the ACB Convention will host a clinic and concert by the Canadian Brass Ensemble and various workshops for the musicians.
In preparation for the concert, the orchestra will continue supporting the Woodland Park community with a Swing Factory Christmas Concert Dec. 5, and the wind symphony’s Christmas Concert Dec. 12, along with our sponsorship of the second annual Dan Makris Holiday Home Decorating Contest.
In February, the musicians will present a special children’s concert sponsored by the Symphony Above The Clouds.
The wind symphony is a 501©(3) organization. Subsidizing the trip to New Mexico while still maintaining a rehearsal space adjacent to City Market in addition to funding other music and equipment is expensive for the all-volunteer organization. Financial support and sponsorship is truly appreciated. Visit woodlandparkwindsymphony.com for information about helping and supporting the WPWS.