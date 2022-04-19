Selected to perform at the Association of Concert Bands in Santa Fe, N.M., next month, the Woodland Park Wind Symphony hosts a preview this week on the home front.
Directed by Craig Harms, the wind symphony has been entertaining audiences for 25 years. But this performance is a celebration send-off for the association concert, “From Dark to Light,” May 5.
“The Wind Symphony is grateful for the support of our community and the concert will provide an opportunity for our supporters to financially help us make our trip,” Harms said. To donate, go to woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.
The preview features guest artist Judith Mayer, who will sing “I Dreamed a Dream.” Mayer has been the soloist for symphony orchestras in London and Baltimore, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and state funerals for presidents Ronald Reagan and Gerald Ford.
Treese Kjeldsen, founder of the wind symphony’s Altitooters Flute Ensemble, will play “Concertina,” in a solo flute performance.
Paul Frampton, one of five symphony musicians who plays the euphonium, will perform “By Loch and Mountain.” Frampton has performed for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the AT&T Cowboys Stadium, Walt Disney World and the San Antonio Symphonic Band.
The programs include “Forever Holding Close the Memories,” and tunes with a Latin beat.
The send-off concert event includes a reception and cash bar with treats for purchase from Wildflour Bakery. It begins at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 24, followed by the concert at 7 p.m.