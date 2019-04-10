Dinosaurs and fossils, Craig Harms has combined the really old, the moderately old and relatively new to host the 3rd annual cosplay concert.
Director of the Woodland Park Wind Symphony, for the past three years Harms has made sure local kids enjoy classical music and dress up in costumes for themed concerts. Beginning with one centered on video games and another on space travel, this year’s concert is titled “Jurassic Travel through Sight and Sound” and features classical music enhanced with videos.
Sparked by the dinosaur/ancient theme, kids and adults can dress up like the inhabitants of Jurassic Park. Or maybe they want to go as a fossil. Creativity for this gig is unlimited.
There are prizes in youth and adult categories John and Tracie Bennitt’s Dinosaur Brokers will have related items for sale.
The event begins with the costume contest and display at 6 p.m. May 4, followed by the concert at 7 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. The music is from the Jurassic Period. “The whole idea is to attract a younger audience to appreciate what music can do,” Harms said.
The event is free but donations will be accepted.