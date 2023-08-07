The Woodland Park Police Department has added another officer to the ranks.

Chief Chris Deisler at the Aug. 3 City Council meeting welcomed Officer Brennen Sullivan as the newest member of the police force, noting that he’s been a “quick study” and presenting him with a plaque.

Upon swearing in Sullivan, Deisler vowed to family members present at the meeting that the department would provide him with the best equipment, training and support system possible . He noted that the police department has made significant strides on the equipment front and is “far ahead” of where they were a year ago.

Deisler was also among those to recognize outgoing city manager Michael Lawson at his final meeting in an official capacity. The police chief, who was selected to lead law enforcement in Woodland Park in early 2022, thanked Lawson for trusting “a guy from Central Florida” to take on “one of the biggest tasks” he faced early in his tenure as city manager.

He pointed to Lawson’s process, saying that he wouldn’t just throw anybody into the mix and instead was determined to find the right fit for the city. Deisler hopes that in some small way, he’s reaffirmed that Lawson’s process was “pretty spot on.” The chief then proceeded to present Lawson with a plaque, as did incoming interim city manager Aaron Vassalotti.

Woodland Park Assistant City Manager and City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq delivered an emotional tribute to Lawson, thanking him for his leadership and the relationships that they have been able to forge with each city council member. She presented him with a “bag of swag” from the city.

Mayor Pro-tem Kellie Case also spoke, noting that she’s worked with roughly half-a-dozen city managers and that Lawson, a “city boy,” has exceeded them all tenfold. She lauded his leadership style as one of compassion, empathy and kindness as well as his ability to put others first, a rare feature in any government.

Councilmember Carrol Harvey said that Lawson epitomizes what a good public servant is, while Councilmember Robert Zuluaga called him a “quiet” and “tough” leader, saying that he didn’t shy away from difficult decisions.

“You’ve set the bar very high for our city, and I’m excited about who is going to step into your shoes,” Zuluaga said.

A changing of the guard took place as Lawson handed the reins over to Vassalotti, who took the city manager seat for the balance of the meeting.