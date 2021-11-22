When Dennis Boggs began fighting an illness recently that prevented him from working, his coworkers at Walmart in Woodland Park rallied to his side.
To help Boggs keep up with his bills, medical as well as the usual monthly commitments, his coworkers are hosting a spaghetti dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 at Pikes Peak Community Club, 11122 US 24, Divide (80814).
Boggs’ coworker Sheila Ryan is making the dinner and baking the dessert, chocolate cherry cake. Walmart is donating the supplies while others are rounding out the details.
Boggs, who is suffering from liver damage, intends to be at the dinner, despite being ill. “Other employees are doing his job for him until he gets better,” Ryan said.
The dinner includes a silent auction.