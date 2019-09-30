The Woodland Park volleyball team’s unbeaten streak ended at five games on Sept. 24 with a gut-wrenching 3-2 set loss (26-28, 16-25, 25-20, 25-19, 13-15) to Discovery Canyon.
The Panthers roared back from a 2-0 deficit to force the deciding Game 5. It looked like Woodland Park would cap the comeback with a victory in the fifth set when it took a 13-8 lead. But the Thunder closed out the exciting match by going on a 7-0 run.
“They just wanted it more than we did and we couldn’t finish it,” said Woodland Park senior setter Karly Purkey.
The emotional back-and-forth match began in Woodland Park’s favor when it led 12-3 in the first set. The Panthers later led 26-25, but could not close out Discovery Canyon, who won three consecutive points to take a 1-0 set lead.
The Thunder never trailed in the second set and it looked like it might sweep the match. The Panthers responded by controlling the third and fourth sets, leading by as many as six and nine points, respectively, in each set.
“I feel proud of how we played, but I feel we could have executed better in that final set,” said Woodland Park senior outside hitter Delaney Battin. “If we would have been a little more on top of it instead of getting comfortable we could have finished that game better.
“I think overall we are a better team this year that can beat good teams like (Discovery Canyon).”
Discovery Canyon advanced to the state tournament in 2017 and 2018.
Woodland Park senior middle blocker Sarah Garner was emotionally drained after the match.
“We wanted to keep going and keep undefeated, but I guess some nights you can’t win,” she said. “(Discovery Canyon) is a great team. We were just so close. It just sort of slipped away.”
Woodland Park is playing its best volleyball in more than 25 years and proving that last season’s impressive postseason run was no fluke. The Panthers hosted a regional in 2018 and were a victory away from advancing to the state tournament for the first time since 1992, when they were the Class 4A runner-up.
“We can hang with any team in the state,” said longtime Woodland Park coach Stacy Roshek. “The way we showed up tonight and played with (Discovery Canyon) I’m looking forward to playing some other better teams down the road.”
Rarely is a non-league September volleyball game a major event in the “City Above the Clouds” — or anywhere in Colorado. But the tilt between Woodland Park and Discovery Canyon involved the state No. 2 and No. 4 teams, respectively, in the critical RPI standings. Discovery Canyon was ranked No. 1 in the coaches/media poll. The Panthers were ranked eighth.
“Our (Metro League) is pretty weak, so that will probably hurt us in RPI,” Roshek said. “That’s why we have to fight against the better teams and get some wins so we can get our RPI up and host regionals again.”
There are 12 three-team regionals with the winner of each regional advancing to the state tournament.
“If we can move up higher in the RPI we can get a better draw and hopefully make it to state, which is our goal this year,” Roshek said. “We can compete with any team in the state.
“These girls all get along. They play well together. They have great chemistry. They are very coachable. They do what they are supposed to do. It’s just fun to watch when they’re playing well.”
The Panthers begin league play Thursday at Harrison.