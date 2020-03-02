Representatives of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 11411 recently surprised members of the Woodland Park Senior Citizens Club with a check for $1,000.
Bob and Janiece Tyler presented the check to Rose Banzhaf, the center’s coordinator, in a ceremony last week.
While the funds have not been designed for the senior center, the extra cash ensures that the seniors will be able to have another outing to an event or cultural experience.
“The Pueblo Riverwalk was our most expensive and most enjoyed outing, costing about $500, so we now can be sure to put it on the schedule again this year!” Banzhaf said.