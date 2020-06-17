Called into action during the pandemic that began in March, Woodland Park Utilities Technician Kelly Simpkins was part of the Teller County Emergency Operations Team.
Representing the city, Simpkins served as a planning section chief. “I was responsible for putting together an emergency action plan on a daily basis, coordinating the unified command and logistics,” she said. “We worked on getting tests and created our supply team.”
As well, she collected the documentation required to apply for financial help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. “There was a lot of learning,” she said.
And all along, Simpkins continued doing her day job. “I do a lot of data collection, calculate and provide the state with our water augmentation report,” she said. “I also do our wastewater-discharge permit report each month.”
Once a year, she tracks water quality for the Consumer Confidence Report.
To recognize her double-duty dedication, the city named Simpkins Employee of the Quarter. She is the first recipient of the award.
In nominating Simpkins, her co-workers cited her can-do attitude, insight and attention to detail. For her efforts with the Teller County Office of Emergency Management, she earned the title of “rock star.”
Simpkins credits her extra duties as a kind of protective shield from the worries over the pandemic. “I wasn’t scared because I was contributing, busy every day and I didn’t have time to think about that part, which really helped me get through this,” she said. “With people stuck at home, it’s been a nightmare for them.”
The Woodland Park native graduated from the high school in 1997 and earned an associate’s degree in computer information systems from Pikes Peak Community College.
As a 12-year employee with the city, beginning in Parks and Recreation, Simpkins is flexible. When the Waldo Canyon Fire in 2012 threatened the area, she updated the city’s website with timely notifications to the citizens.
In her acceptance speech before Mayor Val Carr and the city council, Simpkins included her co-workers as well as her parents in her gratitude list. “Whether they know it or not, my parents have instilled a work ethic within me that has led to where I am today,” she said.
Simpkins’ co-workers include the crew in the city’s water/wastewater treatment plant, along with Judy Bundy, Kandy McDaniel and the Utilities’ director, Kip Wiley.
When she isn’t collecting data and other statistics, Simpkins is off dirt biking or hunting with her husband, Wyatt.