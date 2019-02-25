City Engineer Ben Schmitt and Mike Skinner, director of engineering for the Colorado Asphalt Paving Association, unveiled a new 10-year pavement management plan at the Feb. 21 Woodland Park City Council meeting.
Based on extensive data collected in 2018, the city’s streets Pavement Quality Index score is 56. The average PQI for the 79 associated municipalities and counties is 70.
Skinner said 48 percent of the city’s streets are backlogged for repairs. Each segment of streets is scored on a variety of factors. The lower the score, the more work needed to bring them up to code. Those that have scored 20 or less will need to be completely rebuilt.
He said the basic tenant of pavement management is to “keep the good roads good.” That means that the city will have to spend most of its streets budget maintaining its good roads while slowly repairing its bad roads.
Schmitt said the city will spend about $1 million a year over the next 10 years doing just that.
He said the city’s backlog was caused by funding limited while paying off debt, extreme climate conditions and the number of road cuts that have taken place while the city expands.
Council recently approved an ordinance to control construction and pavement cuts in public rights of way and the 410 Streets Fund debt is now paid off, so money will be available for pavement improvements, Schmitt said.
Skinner gave the city kudos for having a pavement management plan, since many cities don’t. The entire 196-page plan will be available on the city website at city-woodlandpark.org.
City Utilities Director Kip Wiley received permission to enter into a contract to buy 5.3 shares in the Twin Lakes Reservoir for the city’s augmentation water stock. There is money in the city’s water enterprise fund for the purchase.
Council passed a resolution to start the due-diligence portion of the purchase, although the actual purchase can’t be made until an ordinance to do so is approved on second reading as required by the city charter.
Council discussed making changes to the charter to allow the city to jump on these kinds of purchases faster. This would require a vote by city electors.
City Manager Darrin Tangeman introduced Sean Blodgett, the city’s latest Veteran Local Government Management Fellow. Blodgett has spent the past 31 years in the U.S Marine Corps. He will be working on a project with the police department and with the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs on a resiliency program for Woodland Park.
“This has been a fascinating and rewarding experience,” Blodgett said.
Mayor Neil Levy said the fellowship that Tangeman brought to the city has been a great program.
Council approved on first reading its first supplemental appropriation for the year, transferring $80,000 to the police department to cover the on-going costs of the Kelsey Berreth murder investigation. The public hearing is set for March 7.
Council also approved a resolution that will allow the city manager to sign contracts and purchase orders in amounts of $50,000 or less and to approve “good neighbor” payments up the amount specified by a current city resolution.
A good-neighbor payment is made to help out a neighbor impacted by something that damages private property, such as a water main break, even though there is no city liability. At this time, good-neighbor payments of more than $5,000 must be approved by council.
Schmitt updated council on Ute Pass Cultural Center upgrades. A donation from Habitat for Humanity of Teller County will provide reclaimed, beetle kill wood for interior walls, barn doors to cover windows and new flooring. The city is also seeking an events-center coordinator.