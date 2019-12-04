Distinguished by the diversity and character of tile, the home of Bill and Joanna Arnold is one of six properties on the 21st annual Tweeds Sounds of the Season Home Tour the first weekend in December.
In a forested setting in Woodland Park, the home has plenty of treats for the eye, beginning with the entrance, where a sculpture of a child on a bicycle welcomes visitors. The front door is out-of-the-ordinary as it pivots when opening.
The first glimpse of tile is in the entryway; it has the appearance of slate or rock, an immediate eye-catcher. The wall in the entryway is of textured tile.
The home is comfortably luxurious. A dual fireplace on a stone wall separates the dining and living rooms, each with a spectacular view of Pikes Peak. The dining room table is set for the holidays with reds and greens, artistry enhanced with white chairs.
The living room is cozy with a wall of bookshelves. The kitchen, with that view again, has quartz countertops and an island. A winding staircase leads to the lower level where another dual fireplace serves the family room as well as an outdoor patio.
The adjacent theatre room has accents of Hollywood’s late star celebrities with posters of Audrey Hepburn, Charlie Chaplin and Elvis. The holiday designer, Karen Watson, added a whimsical touch with sacks of popcorn on the Christmas tree in the theatre room as well as on the bar crafted of blue-veined pine.
A nonprofit organization, the Holiday Home Tour names beneficiaries to share the proceeds. This year’s recipients are Choices, for its parenting and mentoring program; Community Cupboard of Woodland Park, to help fund its holiday toy campaign; Focus on the Forest, for its clean-up program; and Friends of Mueller State Park, for its youth programs.
The home tour is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8. Tickets are $20 for adults and $30 for two adults. Guests are encouraged to begin the tour at the Hospitality House at Keller Williams Clients’ Choice Realty at 107 Sundial Drive on Woodland Park. For information, check wphht.org.