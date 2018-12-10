Woodland Park senior track-and-field stars Skye Ciccarelli and Emily Arseneau signed their national letters of intent Dec. 5 during a party in Dickson Auditorium. The ceremony was held in front of classmates, family and faculty.
Ciccarelli, the defending Class 3A state champion in the high jump, will be a high jumper at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, a Division II school that competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference
Arseneau, who finished second in the shot put last spring and 11th in the discus, will take her show on the road to Concordia University in Irvine, Calif. The Eagles compete in the Division II Pacific West Conference.
“I went out for a visit after the coaches and I talked for a while,” said Arseneau, a two-time state qualifier in shot put and discus. “It’s a great school. A great track program. A great coaching staff. It will be a great education.”
Arseneau, a former Woodland Park volleyball player, will also throw the hammer and weight at Concordia.
Among the other schools that recruited her were the Air Force Academy, St. Louis and Sanford (Alabama).
Woodland Park throws coach Bret Nelson was emotional as he spoke about Arseneau.
“This is a testament to Emily and how she does things and how seriously she takes things,” Nelson said. “She’s the type of person that coaches want to be around. She inspires coaches.”
Ciccarelli is a two-time state qualifier in his event and has also ranked among the top high jumpers in the nation. According to Woodland Park assistant coach Jesse Martinez, as a junior Ciccarelli’s top leap of 6 feet, 6 inches, ranked him 16th nationally among all classifications, eight in Colorado and second in 3A. As a senior, Ciccarelli jumped 6-7, which ranked him 12th in the nation, fifth in the state and first in 3A.
Ciccarelli said he chose UCCS because of its pre-dental program, among other things.
“I might like to be an orthodontist,” said Ciccarelli, who missed qualifying for state as a freshman by less than an inch. “(UCCS) is a perfect fit. The money is good. It’s close to home. I can come back to take care of my grandparents if that’s needed.”
Ciccarelli was also recruited by Air Force and West Point, among other schools.
Ciccarelli is also a four-year starter in basketball and will likely leave the program as the all-time scorer in school history. As a freshman, he was named the Woodland Park Male Athlete of the Year.
Ron Payton, Woodland Park’s head track coach from 2006 through last spring, has had numerous athletes go on to compete in college. He said Ciccarelli is special.
“We’re just blessed to have him at this school,” Payton said. “If he wanted to, he could probably be going to college as a distance runner or middle distance runner. He’s such a good athlete and it’s amazing he can jump that high.”