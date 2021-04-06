Baker Haight of Woodland Park has ascended from toddler adorable to Instagram fame. Already a fashion model at the age of 2, Baker has been featured in 60 kids’ magazines, some on the front cover.
Baker’s youthful career took off when his mother, Jill Haight, discovered Small Shop Community while browsing Facebook. An online venue for kids who model outfits for children’s clothing companies, the social-media site drew Baker’s mom’s attention. She figured her kid was among the adorably photogenic.
The magazines thought so, too.
A natural at modeling, Baker began smiling for the camera at the age of nine months. His mom takes the photos and submits them to the fashion magazines, which feature clothes from various companies, including Lenox James.
“All of the clothes and accessories are designer-quality, handmade,” she said. “Baker is a fashion influencer for toddlers.”
For Haight, the payoff is being able to purchase the clothes at a steep discount. “We take the pictures, promote the clothes,” she said.
More than a year into his temporary standing as an influencer, Baker has more than 3,100 followers on Instagram (see instagram.com/baker_haight). That, along with the being adorable thing, is key to Baker’s success. “The third measure is my picture quality,” Baker Haight said.
Baker’s 8-year-old sister, Aspen, also does her share of modeling for fashion magazines.
The siblings and their mom are partners in the venture which means setting up photo shoots at home or outside in Woodland Park, according to requirements stated by the magazines. “It’s a 100% full-time job,” said Jill Haight.
Both children are also experts in snowboarding, following their mom who was named National Champion in Snowboard Cross in 2004. The kids spend weekends in Breckenridge with their parents, Jill and Dominic Haight.