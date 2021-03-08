The city of Woodland Park will solicit applications from the community to fill the mayoral seat left vacant after the death of former Mayor Val Carr last month.
After a motion to appoint Mayor Pro Tem Hilary LaBarre as mayor failed, the Woodland Park City Council voted 5-1 March 4 to advertise the open position for 30 days, collect applications and then consider them at the next regular meeting following the 30-day period. Councilman Rusty Neal was the sole vote against the motion.
City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq said by email Friday she hoped to open the application period Monday. Interested applicants will need to submit a letter of intent and resume, she said. The announcement will be posted on the city’s website, social media and The Courier.
If no candidate receives a majority of votes from the council to be appointed to the role, the council may call a special election to fill the vacancy, City Attorney Geoff Wilson said. The council is not required to call a special election to fill the open seat, he said.
A special election must occur at least 90 days prior to a regular municipal election, Leclercq said. It could cost the city as much as $20,000.
Woodland Park’s next municipal election is April 5, 2022.
Until the mayoral seat is filled, LaBarre will continue to serve as Woodland Park’s chief elected official.
In other business, the council revisited its resolution to reassert citizens’ rights during the pandemic. It was introduced Feb. 4, but was tabled by a tie vote. That resolution took aim specifically at Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and his emergency COVID orders. (See related story)
The revised “Resolution Reasserting the Rights of the City of Woodland Park and Its Residents and Condemning the Unlimited Use of Executive Orders …” instead aims at the state legislature.
LaBarre and Councilman Rusty Neal made changes to the resolution with help from Alfieri.
“I reiterate that Polis feels he’s doing the best he can even though I disagree with his policies,” Councilman Jim Pfaff said. “The (state constitution’s) 10th amendment doesn’t stop with just the governor; it goes through the legislature.”
During public comment, Bob Volpe said he is still opposed to the resolution despite its amendments.
“Colorado ranks No. 4 as one of the safest states in America,” he said. “This mocks all the progress we’ve made. We should be thanking the governor. This is ill-timed and partisan … If you approve this and one person reads it, decides not to wear a mask and dies, you’re all guilty.”
Councilman Robert Zuluaga said he was happy that three council members worked together on amending the resolution but ended his praise there.
He said the “China-Hunan Virus” isn’t as bad as people think, adding, people die for all kinds of reasons and society doesn’t shut down.
“I was elected to protect the health and safety of Woodland Park residents not to protect government overreach,” Zuluaga said.
“I liked the strong language that was in the original resolution. With high (COVID-19) recovery rates, I’m not buying the Kool-Aid. … I don’t see any courage here to stand up for citizens’ rights.”
The resolution was approved by a vote of four to two. Zuluaga voted no, along with Councilwoman Kellie Case, who also didn’t support the original resolution.
Additionally, Council approved, on first reading, an ordinance “establishing a 12-month moratorium on the applicability and effective date (of) two definitions … regarding recreational park trailers and recreational vehicles.”
This ordinance replaces a 90-day emergency moratorium that expired on March 3. The public hearing is set for March 18.
In other public comment, Scott Davis said, “Some council members aren’t working well with city employees. I know people who want to move out of Woodland Park because of how council is running things. … We’re losing good people.”
“Point taken,” LaBarre said.
Council appointed Renzi Ricketts to the Keep Woodland Park Beautiful committee and appointed Valerie Lundy as a permanent member of the Board of Adjustment.
Also, Council extended the permits for the Woodland Self-Storage Facility for two more years. LaBarre didn’t take part in the discussion or vote because of a connection to the facility’s owners.
The council approved a contract with law firm Wilson Williams LLP, less than a month after signing a contract with Murry Dahl Berry & Renaud LLP. Signing the new contract automatically voids the previous contract.