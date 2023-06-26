A birthday party for the nation, Woodland Park celebrates the 4th of July with a bang-up party in Memorial Park. A city tradition going back 57 years, the celebration started with a Hot Dog and Bean dinner at the old Saddle Club property, now Woodland Station.

The celebration back then was sponsored by the Woodland Park Sertoma Club and lasted all day, from 11 a.m. to 9. P.m. Perhaps people were heartier back then.

For the past several years, the citywide celebration highlights the beauty of the city’s crown jewel, Memorial Park, along with the community vibe.

With 50 vendors, games, a fishing derby, music, and a beer garden throughout the park, the celebration is eventful.

Known for one day as the “Beverage Champions,” the beer garden hosts are BierWerks, 110 Reserve, Serrano’s Mexican Restaurant and Thai Good Eats.

But it’s the games that soar above all the other activities, as people engage with each other, more than just over a hot dog or a beer. If celebrants want to lose all dignity, there’s the watermelon-eating contest. Or the potato-sack races. More subdued games include panning for gold or petting some alpacas from Rampart Reserve.

For a good/bad look in the mirror, kids and adults alike can have their faces painted. Or their caricatures drawn by Bill Crowley.

The event is hosted by SOAR with Network Fundraising with in-kind participation with the city of Woodland Park. “SOAR is a group of nonprofits in Teller County that get together for training and collaborative fundraising,” said Gayle Gross, founder/volunteer with SOAR.

The Main Independence Day Sponsor is Great Outdoors Adventures in Woodland Park.

For the first time in its history, the Old Fashioned Fourth of July will name beneficiaries of the day’s proceeds: HtN – Hope Lives Here and First United Methodist Church John Wesley Ranch.

Old Fashioned Fourth of July is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 4 in Memorial Park.