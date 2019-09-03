Canon Feist of Woodland Park won first place in the state competition for the Rockies Skills Challenge in the 12-13 age category. A three-point challenge, Feist, 13, aced all three baseball skills to become the champion on Aug. 3.
For the first part, Feist hit the ball the farthest off the “t,” threw the ball the farthest from home plate and ran the fastest from second base to home plate – in 8.7 seconds. Each was a separate competition.
Feist’s journey to the championship began in Woodland Park where he won the local challenge and advanced to regionals in Pueblo and on to the state competition in Denver, going against 2,000 kids from around the state.
Along the way, Feist racked up a record of in his age category in Woodland Park of hitting the ball the farthest from the “t” – 291 feet in the air – at Meadow Wood Park.
Feist was on the region’s All Star Team which won the district championships and lost at the state level. The local competition is sponsored by the Woodland Park Parks and Recreation Department.
Feist plays three positions, pitcher, first and third base, for Manitou Springs Middle School. His parents are Misty and Tommy Feist.