Darla Busby turns to art to clear her mind.
“Art has always been my safe space. I genuinely feel at ease doing art and I could do it all day,” the 17-year-old Woodland Park resident said.
She’s been drawing her whole life, said her father, Johnny Busby, a local artist known for his chainsaw carvings and sculptures.
“It’s a knack. It runs in the family, but to me, she takes it to another level. She’s so talented,” Johnny said.
And now, Darla has turned to art to make sense of the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the world. She’s created a series of four apocalyptic-themed watercolor paintings directly in response to the illness, but one painting resonates the most with the current state of the world. It depicts two girls — sisters — sitting by the light of a match, medical masks over their faces. The eldest assures the youngest, “We’re okay.”
“This drawing … speaks the most to younger kids or teens my age,” Darla said.
“A lot of us don’t know whether to underreact or overreact to the situation, but the message is, ‘This is scary, but we’re going to be okay.’”
The painting is also her father’s favorite in the series, one that struck him instantly.
“This one really resonated with me. When I saw it, I thought it would make such a good message,” Johnny said.
He had the inkling to share it on a community page on Facebook, and it garnered dozens of likes, he said.
And Darla will keep on with her art, she said, especially as she and her classmates adjust to digital-based learning with schools likely closed for the remainder of the school year.
“With all the stress that’s going on, art lets me escape,” she said.