All school-based staff will now be able get Professional Association of Colorado Educators (PACE) membership free of charge.

The Woodland Park School District announce it will cover the cost of membership for the 2023-24 school year.

PACE members get a variety of benefits, including liability insurance and legal protection, professional development opportunities, access to newsletters, scholarships, classroom grants, and a platform to express their views on educational issues.

“We are proud to provide this new benefit to all our school-based staff,” said Superintendent Ken Witt. “Through their PACE membership, staff will enjoy professional liability insurance and access valuable resources to help them grow professionally, protect their rights as educators, and advocate for their students’ best interests.”

PACE is nonpartisan and nonunion, ensuring members’ dues are not used to support partisan politics or endorse any controversial agenda unrelated to education. Instead, PACE focuses on empowering educators, fostering collaborative and innovative educational partnerships, and striving to enhance the quality of teaching and learning in Colorado.

For more information about PACE and its benefits, please visit www.coloradoteachers.org/.