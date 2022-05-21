As the High Park fire continued to scorch public and private lands in southern Teller County last week, the staff at Woodland Park School District raised a collective hand.
“A crisis rarely arises at a convenient time; however, I am incredibly grateful for a staff eager to respond and lend a helping hand to our responders,” said Mathew Neal, the district superintendent, in a press release.
“WPSD staff are incredibly dedicated to this community in every way, particularly when stepping up to a challenge. We are a team and absolutely dedicated to our families and students both in and out of the school environment.”
Deployed to the staging headquarters on Teller One, teachers and staff endured a variety of weather conditions, from uncomfortably hot to extremely windy and, eventually, a rainstorm on the first day.
“Volunteers are building yurts, setting up portable water stations and bringing lunches for the crews,” said Michelle Kelly, public information officer for the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Command Team One. “It’s an early start to the fire season and some resources are not available.”
The command team took over from the local firefighters as the fire reached land managed by the federal government’s Bureau of Land Management. “We set up a city to support firefighters,” Kelly said. “We are helping our local firefighters get a reprieve; they still have to respond to emergencies in their own departments.”
However, as the crews gained headway on the fire that started May 12, only faculty at Gateway and Columbine elementary schools were able to fulfill the pledge to help May 16 and 17.
Therefore, students at Summit Elementary School and Woodland Park middle and high schools went to school rather than going out to the volunteer field.
By May 20, the fire had burned nearly 1,600 acres and was 89% contained, with no injuries reported or structures burned.