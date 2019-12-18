The Woodland Park High School girls’ swim team is in its second season as a program. Rusty Bernstein is back as head coach.
When Bernstein accepted the position he knew it would take time to build a competitive program. After all, the City of Woodland Park did not have a dedicated pool for competitive swimmers prior to October 2017 when the Woodland Aquatic Center opened next to the high school.
Prior to that, Teller County athletes who wanted to swim competitively, or for a high school, had to head down Ute Pass and join a team in Colorado Springs.
The enthusiasm for having a high school program in Woodland Park is a lot less than I anticipated. I assumed the folks who pushed to build the Aquatic Center would be the driving force behind fielding a successful high school team. I’ve been wrong. So far.
Bernstein has 11 kids on his roster this winter. He says it’s going to be tough for any of them to earn qualifying times for February’s Class 3A state meet.
“Most of our more experienced and advanced swimmers are younger,” he said. “We’ll have a much bigger team in a couple years. You have to build your base.”
Bernstein also is coach of Peak Swim Team, which operates out of the Aquatic Center. There were 60 kids in the program the first year, but the number of dedicated year-round swimmers is more like 40.
“We had four to five advanced swimmers last year,” Bernstein said. “We’re hoping that number grows.”
Bernstein is keeping a positive attitude. He is well aware that it takes time to build a solid program, much less one that can compete for a league or state championship. Only three of the girls on high school team have any sort of club experience.
“Overall, our team is better than it was last year because all of the kids we have back are better,” said Bernstein, who has more than 35 years of experience coaching at high school, college and club levels. “Our new kids are also better.”
At last check, this year’s team is comprised of Bekah Taylor, Maci Lundgren, Shaelee Havens, Rebecca Loy, Megan Drummond, Olivia Whelan, Katerina Clouthier, Sarabeth Graves, Maya Mijares, Brynn Bohatch and Clara Thompson.
The Panthers compete in the Tri-Peaks League which includes teams from all over the state — Englewood, Manitou Springs, St. Mary’s, Kent Denver, Salida, Platte Canyon, Fountain Valley, St. Mary’s Academy and La Junta.
Bernstein has formulated his team’s schedule to go up against teams with similar size and ability.
There are only a few elite high school swimming programs in the Pikes Peak region like Lewis-Palmer, Cheyenne Mountain and Discovery Canyon (boys). Hopefully, one day Woodland Park will join that list.
