Woodland Park has a much larger market area than its city limits. Even with a large city just next door, it’s still the first full-service city many rural people encounter.
On Thursday, Gabe Preston, owner of RPI Consulting, used the Woodland Park City Council Chambers to present findings from a business and market analysis he conducted with funding from the Department of Local Affairs through the city’s Main Street Program.
He was introduced by Laurie Glauth, owner of Mountain Naturals and chair of the Main Street Board. She also introduced other board members.
An audience of about 30 participated in the presentation by asking questions and making comments.
With an estimated population of 8,200, Woodland Park’s boundaries are dwarfed by its total market that stretches to Victor and Cripple Creek, Hartsel and Deckers and even beyond for some services and includes about 27,500 people.
“That is a big rural area,” Preston said.
As of 2015, there were about 2,800 employed people living in the city. Of those, almost 2,300 lived in Woodland Park and worked outside, 1,700 lived outside and worked inside and about 600 lived and worked in the city.
As many local business owners know, Woodland Park experiences “leakage,” which is the money spent outside the market area by people living within its boundaries.
“You’ll never stop all the leakage,” Preston said. “But these leakage figures show that there are unmet needs in this area. … There is a demand out there but it’s not always easy to figure out how to fill it.”
Some types of businesses have fairly low leakage and others have extremely high leakage. Examples include grocery stores with only 18 percent leakage and automobile and other motor vehicle dealers with 98 percent leakage.
Preston said Woodland Park businesses are capturing a lot of sales, but the figures show places where they can do better.
“Remember, without Woodland Park, all those sales would be going downhill,” he said.
There are opportunities to build base industries that bring in new money, money that comes in from elsewhere. Professional businesses, doctors, attorneys and consultants etc., “serve customers far beyond the local economy,” his report states.
There is also room for niche manufacturing that include a store front, a manufacturing area and strong online sales.
Well-planned events, especially those that get visitors to stay several hours or even overnight in the city or that engage certain populations, can also generate new money. Also, greater variety among restaurants and retail shops will encourage visitors and locals to spend more money downtown.
Preston added temporary residents, especially students and employees at Charis Bible College, and pass-through traffic to the list of business opportunities.
As for pass-through traffic, which sometimes reaches as high as 31,000 daily trips through downtown, the trick is getting traffic to stop. Traffic slowing strategies help but the city also needs to be attractive and parking should be easy to find.
City Planning Director Sally Riley said a city place-making project will focus on three areas where the downtown could do better.
The first is to improve walkability. Repairing ramps and sidewalks so that people can easily shop or even just go for a stroll.
Second is to alleviated sign clutter and create uniform public signage that have clear messages. For example, she said there are at least six different kinds of signs pointing to the city’s ample public parking.
“Many of our parking areas are never more than half full,” she said.
The third is curb appeal, creating a clean and inviting downtown will give traffic a reason to stop, she said.
“Place-making can be expensive,” Preston said. “But you need to look at the big picture, not just the price tag.”
Another aspect of economic planning is supporting new and existing businesses. A new Small Business Development Center will soon open in the Centennial Trailhead Building. This center and other economic development partners can provide businesses with needed technical assistance.
Preston’s entire market report, including further analysis and more ideas, is available at city-woodlandpark.org.