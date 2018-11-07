Local students are preparing for Empty Bowls Night, a fundraiser to benefit the Community Cupboard of Woodland Park, scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park.
Woodland Park students from Gateway Elementary, Summit Elementary, Columbine Elementary, the middle school, and the high school are participating. They have been sculpting, glazing, firing and painting clay bowls in their art classes with Empty Bowls Night in mind.
Empty Bowls Night was founded in the early 1990s by Michigan-based art teachers who had the desire to help students make a difference in the community with their art. Empty Bowls Nights are independently organized charity events put on by local artists, teachers, students, and community members to fight hunger in their communities and around the world.
“All the art teachers are doing it together, we’re collaborating with all five of our schools in our district and all the schools are going to have students making bowls,” said Gateway Elementary School Art Teacher Lauren Lehmann. “It’s a public event so the whole City of Woodland Park is invited.”
This year’s event will benefit the Community Cupboard of Woodland Park, local no-profit providing families with food assistance.
“(Community Cupboard takes) care of families so we’re teaching the children that sometimes families have hard times,” Lehmann said. “Things happen to families that are hard, and we want the children to know that, and a lot of them know it very well.”
When Lehmann asked her students why they were making bowls, they raised their hands and said it was to help families have food for their Thanksgiving meal. The event, held in Woodland Park every other year, is scheduled for the week before Thanksgiving so families who struggle with finances can have a good holiday meal.
Lehmann said that the bowls can become precious to the students and the act of selling them to help others helps them learn to give of themselves.
“So all these bowls are there, they go in and choose the one they like (but) sometimes they can’t find their own (bowl) because it was so great somebody else (bought) it,” Lehmann said. “Part of the lesson is to let go, to make something that’s precious to you and let go of it and give it away for someone else’s benefit,” she continued. “We want our artwork to make a difference.”
Anyone is welcome to attend the event and purchase a bowl for a suggested donation of $10. They will also get soup and bread with their purchase. Families can purchase their student’s bowl if they choose, but based on past events, Lehmann expects to see a long line at the event.
For families who only want to purchase one bowl at $10, additional bowls of soup will be served to their family members for $3 each.
Soup, bread and supplies for Empty Bowls Night will be donated by local restaurants. Student volunteers, including students in the ProStart program, a high school program that teaches students culinary skills, will serve the patrons at the event. Parents and other local organizations are also scheduled to participate in the event as volunteers.
Although students from kindergarten to fifth grade are making bowls at Gateway, not every student in the district is participating. Some students may not be in art classes and some schools may select certain grade levels to participate in the event. Lehmann still expects to see at least 250 to 300 student-made bowls for sale at the Ute Pass Cultural Center and hopes to raise around $3,000.