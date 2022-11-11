WOODLAND PARK • In a county where one in four residents served in the military — one in nine, a female — the Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11 at Woodland Park High School is more than ritual and obligation.
Distinguished by stories written by the students that highlight a personal connection to the military, the ceremony is eye-opening.
Sam Marquez talked of his father, who served 20 years it the U.S. Army, the last several years in Iraq. “My dad is my hero,” he said.
Alex Rosado paid tribute to her mother for serving 23 years in the U.S. Army in active duty and reserve officer as a combat engineer. Her father, as well, served 20 years in the Army, while her uncle was in the Air Force for 20 years.
Hailey Elliott singled out cross country Coach Jeremy Grier for his Army service. Grier is also the counselor for the junior and senior high school students.
The students, even the young ones, appeared to be touched by the ceremony that praised area veterans and their service to country.
In part, the ceremony was a concert as the district’s music students, including the high school’s distinguished Madrigals, performed.
Among the tributes was the song “Welcome Home,” sung by fifth graders from Gateway, and fourth and fifth graders from Summit and Columbine elementary schools. The children sang of sacrifice, of the fight for freedom and their gratitude.
“We appreciate you…” they sang, with great sincerity. Many in the audience were caught wiping tears away during the song.
Kevin Burr, principal of the high school, was the master of ceremonies, and hosted the veterans and their families with a reception after the ceremony.