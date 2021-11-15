In a time of great division in America, the Veterans Day Assembly at Woodland Park High School was an interlude. The ceremony highlighted the children, their music, their serious approach to American rituals such as the presentation of colors by the Boy Scout Troop 230.
Mathew Neal, the Woodland Park School District superintendent, introduced the ceremony and highlighted the camaraderie as well as the opportunity for veterans, families and students to meet in person rather than virtual.
Dan Williams, commander of the American Legion Post 1980 and a Teller County Commissioner, praised the sacrifices of veterans in the audience who represented all branches of the military. “It is truly good to be in the company of heroes today,” he said. “This is a time for our nation to say ‘thank you.’ We value your service, for our freedom and liberty, and the sacrifices of people we call ‘veterans.’ ”
The veterans in the audience are an important part of the students’ education, particularly about the 20-year war in Afghanistan, which ended Aug. 30, Williams said. “For the first time in your entire lives you’ve been handed peace,” he said. “To all the veterans, thank you for your service, because it matters; these kids today will grow up in a free society.
For nearly two years, the students endured isolation and lack of social contact while, at the same time, heard the controversy in the country over the pandemic, Williams said.
“This generation is resilient; I believe this generation will be kinder to each other than our generation was,” he said. “You were born and are being raised in a tumultuous time in America; this is not a normal time. Yet you have great promise.”
Williams spoke of division, yet urged putting the rancor aside, if but temporarily. “The day is not to glorify or justify the wars America fought. Today is not political or divisive but it’s about being human and about the men and women who answered the call from this nation,” he said. “They serve as role models, the 1% of this nation of 330 million people.”
Essays about their military heroes written and read by Sam Marquez, Teagan Johnston, Brooke Brockman and Alyx Rosado, members of the student council, emphasized the close relationship the students have with relatives and friends who served in the military.
And whether they realized it or not, the students, their essays, their music and rituals, such as the National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance, lent a profound note to the ceremony. When fourth- and fifth-grade students sang “A Grateful Nation,” many shed tears. The Woodland Park Madrigals, a beloved tradition in Woodland Park, sang “Homeland,” for another emotional tribute to America.
Later in the day, the American Legion hosted a dinner for 250 veterans and their families at Ute Pass Cultural Center. The veterans stood up to applaud as their age group was announced, but one man beat them all: Harold Ahrendt, Woodland Park’s only centenarian, and a WWII veteran.