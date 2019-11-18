Many Woodland Park residents shed tears during Woodland Park School District Veterans Day ceremonies that honored area veterans, with gratitude expressed in music both solemn and vibrant.
Both events included a stirring display of patriotism and courage, as veterans stood to recognize their branch of the military and honored by students at the Woodland Park High School and Ute Pass Elementary School Nov. 11. Each ceremony concluded with a reception for veterans and their families.
Dan Williams opened the ceremony at the high school by expressing gratitude for the tribute. “It’s not something we ask for but I can tell you it’s appreciated,” said Williams, a retired Army colonel whose multiple military honors include the Bronze Star and who led the 3rd Infantry Division on the battlefield in Iraq.
He added, “This is the day you get to see veterans cry. For those of you who are veterans, thank you for coming.”
The ceremonies were especially dramatic because in Teller County, one in four men and one in six women is a veteran.
“That’s pretty rare because less than one-half of one percent of this country still serves in uniform,” Williams said, adding that in any group of 100 there might be one veteran. “It can be a lonely experience depending on what you experience in combat if you go to war. So thank you again from the bottom of our hearts.”
In a time fraught with danger worldwide, the idea of youth honoring the battle-hardened was stark, as the ceremony at the high school began with the presentation of colors by Boy Scout Troop 230.
Tthe sounds of youthful voices and band members invoked an energetic patriotism with songs such as “God Bless America,” that also highlighted the district’s music programs.
Keynote speaker Mark Downing, a retired Navy commander and fifth-generation military, gave a slide presentation of cemeteries around the world where America’s veterans are buried.
The contributions of Teller County residents on battle zones in America’s wars is stunning, made apparent in a video presentation that showed photos of parents, relatives and friends of the students. The kids showed their support with raucous clapping and cheers.
The ceremony at the elementary school in Chipita Park began with a solo performance by fifth-grader Quinn Scott who played the National Anthem on the violin. In a show of the breadth of the school’s music program, under the direction of Ian Ferguson, Hannah Chambers, Miranda Harangozo and Grace Murry, sang “America the Beautiful.”
Following those performances, the remainder of students displayed patriotic energy as they belted out songs such as “Over the Wild Blue Yonder.”
Ute Pass Elementary School Principal Chris Briggs-Hale introduced the ceremony by expressing gratitude to the veterans in the audience. “Honor is a powerful word that isn’t used as often as it should be; honor means integrity to one’s beliefs,” he said. “When a person puts others in front of themselves and sacrifices, they have honor and have followed through on their commitment to others.”
Speaker Mike Talbott, a retired colonel, highlighted the link between the students and the veterans. “It’s for students like you why we serve in the military because we want to preserve our lifestyle so that you can grow up and be whatever you want to be,” he said. “So we were willing to give it all, for you. If it wasn’t for you I’m not sure we’d have as many people to do it.”