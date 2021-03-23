As education systems evolve to meet 21st century needs, the Pikes Peak Business & Education Alliance helps students find their niche in the world of work.
The Woodland Park School District joined the alliance to enhance and build on the internship program already in place.
Laura Ferguson-Beahan, who teaches computer science at the high school, is a fan.
“In the past, internships were not quite as readily available to students,” said Ferguson-Beahan, who coordinates the program with Kevin Burr, principal at the high school, and Bob Gemignani, director of PPBEA.
With the partnership, Woodland Park students can use the alliance’s online platform to select internships.
“Our mission is to connect students’ talents, interests and aptitudes to the world of work,” Gemignani said. “If students are not doing career-connected learning, they are never going to know where they can plug into the world.”
To date, 50 students in Woodland Park have signed up for internships through the alliance. “We’ve had wonderful businesses up here and we’re working to get them transitioned over to this new platform, which makes it more manageable for me,” Ferguson-Beahan said.
To emphasize the need for collaboration, Gemignani cites a recent survey of middle school students in Adams County that found they could only name four different jobs. “That’s so limiting to their world,” he said. “We’re trying to provide these career-connected learning opportunities to help students expand their view of where their gifts and talents can apply.”
Along with working at a business, the interns create a portfolio where they demonstrate the six standards of work-based learning. “The standards are pretty much what performance reviews are for employers, including proficiency,” Ferguson-Beahan said.
The platform design at https://ppbea.org mimics that of “Indeed.com,” a website for job-seekers. With the alliance, students create a profile. Each business partner posts its opportunity and students can then apply using a form from the website. “The other cool thing is that – that’s how job searches go now,” Gemignani said.
But the alliance offers more than internships. “They have a whole section on interviews with professionals that they’ve recorded and posted on their platform,” Ferguson-Beahan said.
For instance, she said, if a student is interested in interviewing the chief executive officer of a cyber security firm, the PPBEA website has the appropriate information and a recorded interview.
In essence, the website is job-readiness activity. “Instead of doing a job search, students are doing a career-connected learning search on the website,” Gemignani said.
From the website, students also can connect with businesses in Woodland Park to do an informational interview. “Or a teacher at the school can do a search on the website to bring a group of students to tour the business,” he said.
During the initial COVID lockdown, Ferguson’s students wrote research papers on unemployment to include learning about the benefits and how to file for them. “Since they couldn’t work at a business, they got credit for the project,” Ferguson-Beahan said.
PPBEA is a public/private partnership organized under the Pikes Peak Board of Cooperative Education Services. To be part of the alliance, schools pay a fee based on the number of students enrolled in the program.