Aside from the daily COVID-19 news currently dominating our lives, one of the most prominent issues during this time of year is POTHOLES! This article gives a brief history of our City streets, discusses the City’s Pavement Management Plan, describes street improvements planned for this year, and talks a little bit about the origin and treatment of potholes.
Did you know Woodland Park streets were not paved until the mid-1990s? Prior to that time, almost all City streets were gravel. Gravel streets are typically designed for minimal traffic. A steady population increase in the 1980s caused increased traffic on the gravel streets, resulting in lots of dust in the air. In 1984, this atmospheric pollution prompted the proposal of Ordinance 342 to increase City sales tax by 1% to fund an account for the “purpose of developing street hard surface improvements, drainage improvements and such other street improvements as approved by majority vote by Council.
In 1985, Woodland Park residents voted to approve Ordinance 342, which went into effect July 1, 1985. Two funds were subsequently created by the 1% sales tax: the Street Capital Improvement Fund (410 Fund) and the Drainage Capital Improvement Fund (420 Fund). It took nine years before the electorate approved bonds to finance the 410 and 420 Improvement Funds. And by 1998, all the streets in the City were paved.
A pavement condition survey of the City’s streets was completed in 2008, and it was updated in 2012. As a result, several street improvements were recommended and implemented, including chip sealing of eight streets, full reconstruction of four streets and the Post Office alley, and overlay of two streets. In 2018, a Pavement Management Plan (PMP) was commissioned to provide an accurate and objective analysis of the City’s street network and to recommend a maintenance and rehabilitation program to maximize use of available funding. To develop the PMP, a pavement condition survey and street needs analysis was conducted, utilizing advanced sensory technology. The resulting PMP was presented to City Council in February 2019 and included several programs of annual prioritization targets based on budget and performance. The chosen program aims to achieve a Pavement Quality Index (PQI) of 70 over the next 10 years, requiring an estimated $1 million in maintenance and improvement projects during that time.
In the PMP, each street’s condition is expressed as a PQI, which is measured on a scale of 0 to 100, with zero being the worst possible condition and 100 being the best possible condition. The PQI is calculated from three performance indicators, including Riding Comfort, Surface Distress, and Structural Adequacy for existing traffic loading. A PQI of 70 is the threshold between a street in fair condition (>70) and a street in poor condition (<70). The majority of the City’s streets are in fair condition, with PQIs between 50 and 70.
In 2019, the City began implementing the PMP by completing the majority of crack seal recommended for 2019 and 2020 and initiating full depth reclamation of Evergreen Heights Drive which, due to inclement weather conditions in autumn, is scheduled for completion this summer. For 2020, the PMP recommends full-depth reclamation of Baldwin Street/Rampart Range Road between Highway 24 and Kelleys Road as well as Kelleys Road between Highway 67 and Rampart Range Road. The City plans to move forward with the design and engineering of these two projects but, due to the current economic environment, is considering postponing construction to 2021. A third project for a turn lane on Highway 67 between Research Drive and Tamarac Parkway will go through design and engineering in 2020, and construction will be postponed to 2021.
Potholes generally start cropping up during the spring thaw because the previously frozen pavement base materials begin thawing and softening, reducing the underlying pavement support and creating pavement distress and failure. When new patching materials are placed in the potholes, they become stressed by springtime cycles of very cold and warm conditions, snowplow traffic, and abrasive materials like salt and sand. This causes them to be susceptible to failure. Because the goal of pothole patching is for patches to last as long as the surrounding pavement, pothole repair is generally pushed off until the freeze-thaw cycle subsides, giving the patching material the best chance at longevity.
Finally, a shoutout to the City’s Street Maintenance and Drainage Division. This small six-person crew is responsible for the maintenance of 57 miles of paved streets, including street sweeping, snow removal, and street maintenance projects like asphalt overlays, chip seals, reconstruction, striping and pothole patching. Please take a moment to thank them for the work they do maintaining our local streets and drainage.
City of Woodland Park Engineer and Deputy Director of Public Works Robyn Brown is excited to join the City staff, and brings with her experience in heavy civil construction, geology, project management, and a variety of civil engineering disciplines including water resources, environmental, geotechnical, and construction engineering. She received a bachelor’s degree in geological engineering from the Colorado School of Mines in 2003 and has completed graduate work in water resources engineering through North Carolina State University. When not at work, Robyn enjoys spending time with her family and enjoying all the outdoor activities the Colorado mountains have to offer.