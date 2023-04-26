The single-use plastic bag legislation has reached a new phase. The Woodland Park City Council on April 20 passed Ordinance No. 1445 to adopt the state’s Plastic Pollution Reduction Act and establish penalties for merchants that violate the bill. As a result, retail stores must now remit a percentage of the bag fees to the City of Woodland Park on a monthly basis starting on July 1.

The state’s adoption of the Plastic Pollution Reduction Act resulted in a 10 cent per bag fee for customers attached to plastic and paper carryout bags starting in early 2023. According to the state’s legislation, retail stores must remit 60% of the bag fee revenues to the local municipality and may keep the balance for the administration of the bag-fee program.

With the passage of the city’s ordinance, violators will now be penalized for holding onto Woodland Park’s share of the bag fee for too long. The first offense in a two-year span will result in a written warning. After that, it will cost stores $50 for a second offense in the same time period and $100 for a third or subsequent offense.

The fee structure was originally going to be much steeper, including second and third-offense penalties of $500 and $1,000, respectively. However, council members previously balked at those fees, requesting a change in the penalty structure to the city, which had requested guidance from council.

A motion was made and seconded to approve the updated bag ordinance. It passed by a vote of 5-1 with councilmember Robert Zuluaga voting no. Councilmember Zuluaga, a council liaison for the Keep Woodland Park Beautiful Committee, explained that he’s a “closet tree hugger” and supports keeping the environment clean and neat. Therefore, his vote reflects his views on the state’s “selective taxing.”

Meanwhile, another House bill is under consideration that could shake things up yet again. HB23-1285 states that if a municipality hasn’t established a process for fee remittances, a store can retain 100% of those proceeds but must direct them toward buying recycled paper carryout bags and the like. The bill has passed in the House and is awaiting its first reading in the Senate.

Meanwhile, the amount of revenue that bag fees will generate for the city of Woodland Park is unclear. The Keep Woodland Park Beautiful Committee has been designated as the beneficiary of the proceeds from the bag fee.