Bryson Cox has had a busy start to his final semester as a Woodland Park High School student.
In January, Cox — a 17-year-old Divide resident — played in the prestigious Blue-Grey All-American Bowl at 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. AT&T Stadium is the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Cox started at defensive end while representing the West squad.
“That was pretty awesome,” Cox said of the experience. “I was so focused on what I was doing that I just showed up and did it. When I left I said, ‘I should have soaked it in more.’ ”
On Feb. 3, Cox signed his national letter of intent to play football for Division II powerhouse Colorado State University, Pueblo. He is a preferred walk-on.
“I’m going to go there and work my butt off,” Cox said. “I want to show up and be a provider.”
Cox joins a CSU-Pueblo program that has ranked among the top D-II programs in the nation over the past decade. In 2019, the ThunderWolves were 11-2 and advanced to the national semifinals, where they lost to Minnesota State, 35-7.
In 2014, CSU-Pueblo went 14-1 and won the D-II national championship.
“I’ve never been to the campus or seen the stadium,” Cox said of the school that is located about a 90-minute drive from his family’s home. “I’m just so excited to play for a great program.”
Among Cox’s dreams is to one day play in the NFL. Several former CSU-Pueblo players have played in the NFL, including Ryan Jennings, the starting center on the Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“You should always have bigger dreams than what you can see,” Cox said.
Cox was a three-year starter for Woodland Park at tight end and defensive end. He led the team in receptions last fall when he caught a team-best 23 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers’ six games.
In 2019, Cox had 27 receptions while leading the team in yards (476) and touchdowns (8) while helping Woodland Park to a 6-4 record — its first winning season since 2007.
As a sophomore in 2018, Cox hauled in 29 passes and led the team in yards (507) and touchdowns (5), despite being on a Panthers’ team that was 0-9.
Cox was recruited to CSU-Pueblo as a defensive end. He was one of the strongest players on the Woodland Park football team last season. His personal bests in key weightlifting categories include 455 pounds in the dead lift, 365 in the squat and 255 in the bench press.
“I have to get a lot stronger,” Cox said. “In high school I was playing against 13-year-old boys at times. In college I will be playing against some 26-year-old men. I also have to mentally prepare to go up against much better and bigger competition.”
Cox was a three-year member of Woodland Parks’ basketball team, but decided to take this season off to concentrate on getting ready for the fall football season with CSU-Pueblo.
“I didn’t want to strain my body with basketball this winter,” he said.