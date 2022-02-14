The St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Woodland Park is a go. Canceled the last two years due to COVID restrictions, the parade organizers are back at it.
Led by Mickie Richardson and her Mountain Eire Dancers, the parade begins at noon March 12 at Memorial Park and ends at Woodland Park High School.
This year’s Grand Marshals are Dan and Susie Bradley, residents of Woodland Park. Dan has coached various youth sports over the years, and Susie is a certified life coach and Zumba instructor.
In addition to watching the parade, the viewers can buy a $5 stamped card for the Pub & Food Crawl for discounts at various restaurants and bars. The cards are available at Rhapsody bar and restaurant in Woodland Park or in front of the Ute Pass Cultural Center the day of the parade.
The parade committee donates the profits from the cards to a nonprofit organization; this year it’s the Woodland Park Hockey Association. Last year’s beneficiary was Base Camp Recovery. Despite the parade’s cancellation, Richardson and her committee were able to donate $860 to the organization, as a result of donations and purchase of the stamped cards.
The recipients are selected by a vote of the public. Doug Zurek, who was named the 2020 Grand Marshal, will finally get his chance to participate this year. He will be in parade, following the Bradleys.
The parade will be the first since 2019. “We’re thrilled to be back,” Richardson said.
In addition to members of the Woodland Park Police Department, volunteers from Teller County Search and Rescue will be on hand to provide traffic control. Hardcastle Heating and Air and Home Town Garage are this year’s parade sponsors.
To register a float, contact Richardson at mountaineire@yahoo.com.