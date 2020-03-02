Brady Hankin is halfway to joining a very exclusive club.
The Woodland Park High School sophomore won his second state wrestling championship at Denver’s Pepsi Center on Feb. 22. By doing so, he stayed on track to capture four state championships by the time he graduates, joining a group that includes only two dozen Colorado prep grapplers.
“Four times is something I try not to think about too much,” Hankin said. “It will get in my head. I don’t need that.”
After winning the Class 3A 106-pound title as a freshman, Hankin moved up to 120 pounds this winter. He posted a 46-1 record, his biggest victory coming in front of a boisterous crowd at the Pepsi Center in the finals when he defeated La Junta senior Isaiah Gamez, 11-6.
It was the third time this season Hankin defeated Gamez. Hankin beat him at regionals a week earlier by a 3-1 score, and in February in the Florence Tournament, 5-4.
Gamez won the state title as a junior at 113 pounds.
“It helped a little bit that I already beat him twice this season,” Hankin said. “I got in his head the first two times we wrestled. This time he was a little more prepared. All the kids in our weight class were tough, but Gamez and I were on a different level than everyone else.”
Hankin advanced to the finals with pins over Brush’s Erick Urbina and Montezuma-Cortez’s Anthony Duran, and a 9-2 decision over Mullen’s Noah Linares.
Hankin is still growing, so it is likely he will move up to 126 or 132 pounds next year.
“We’ll see what happens,” said Hankin, whose goal is to wrestle for a major college program such as Ohio State, Iowa or Penn State. “I have to focus on improving. I have to take things match by match.”
Woodland Park coach Keith Sieracki said Hankin continues to improve. “He’s always getting better and more mature and stronger,” Sieracki said. “It’s going to be hard to stop him. The only thing that will stop him is an injury.”
Woodland Park senior Cole Gray, a four-time state qualifier, lost his bid to win the 170-pound title when he was pinned by Bennett’s Mac Copeland 20 seconds into the third and final period.
“I feel terrible for Cole,” Sieracki said. “Eight out of ten times he beats the kid. He just got caught out of position.”
Gray had previous success against Copeland, pinning him in the finals of the Florence Tournament and beating him for third place in the 2019 state finals.
“In the long run this will make Cole a great wrestler in college,” Sieracki said.
Woodland Park junior Colton Simonis also had a podium finish by taking fourth-place at 138 pounds. Simonis was pinned in the third-place match by Pagosa Springs junior Dylan Tressler. The two wrestled in the quarterfinals as well, with Tressler winning an 11-5 decision.
Simonis went 4-2 at state.
“Colton was injured more than half the season after breaking his chin during football,” Sieracki said. “He didn’t have much time to train and get ready. He missed wrestling until the end of January.
“He is a very gifted athlete and he works really hard.”
Woodland Park sophomore Adam Garner (160) lost both of his matches in his first state tournament appearance.