The Woodland Park High School softball team had a successful week last week.
On Aug. 25, they defeated The Classical Academy 20-10 and split a doubleheader with Sierra High School on Aug. 27, losing a heartbreaker 9-8 in extra innings before finishing the day with a 9-3 victory.
Katie Roy, Marin Kleppe and Isabella Newsom earned play of the game awards for each game.
The team then hosted Mitchell High School Aug. 30 and won 12-0 in 4 innings. Newsom threw a no-hitter. Roy scored an inside-the-park home run, and Kleppe went 2-3 with a triple.
The team went on to lose 18-6 Sept. 1 at home facing Conifer.