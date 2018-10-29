The Woodland Park High School boys’ soccer team went 8-7 this fall. By doing so, the Panthers posted the program’s first winning record since 2010 (7-6-1).
“It feels amazing,” said Woodland Park coach Noel Sawyer. “We had a great season. We didn’t win the games we needed to win in league to get in the playoffs. But we were competitive in league.”
Sawyer took over the program five seasons ago from Andrew Pappadakis. Panthers’ teams enjoyed little success under Sawyer — in terms of wins and losses — in his first four years at the helm. His squads posted a combined 7-52 overall record. They were 1-29 in Class 4A Metro League action.
But that all changed this season. This year’s team got off to a solid start, winning three of its first four matches.
The Panthers hit a skid and lost 4-of-6, but regrouped and won three of their final five.
Woodland Park went 3-4 in conference action this season to finish tied with Elizabeth for sixth place among eight teams. Woodland Park was competitive with league champion The Classical Academy and second-place Canon City, only losing by scores of 5-0 and 2-0, respectively. Both of those teams made the playoffs.
“We worked together as a team this season and we had great captains,” Sawyer said. “It was a season every coaches wishes they could have.”
Senior Julian Vega led the Panthers in scoring with 15 goals and two assists for 32 points. He was the lone Panther to be named first-team all-league.
Junior Greg Pappadakis had 11 goals and four assists (27 points). Senior Blake Simmons was the only other Panther to reach double digits in points (11) with two goals and seven assists. Simmons was also the place kicker for the school’s football team.
Pappadakis, junior D.J. Pedroza and junior Oliver Lampton were all named all-league honorable mention.
“The group we had this season has been playing together for a long time,” Sawyer said. “We were also healthy. That was a huge thing.”
In 2017, Pappadakis missed six games with a broken collarbone and Pedroza missed the entire season with a knee injury.
Sawyer said another reason for the team’s success this season was due to a change in his coaching style.
“We did less in practice, but we did more,” he said. “Last year we did five or six things in practice. This year we did one or two. Every drill we did had every kid involved 100 percent of the time.”