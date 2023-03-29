Track and Field

The girls’ 4 X 200 relay squad notched a victory at the Rangeview Raider Invite in Aurora on March 18. The relay team, consisting of Melissa Kleppe, Allison Costello, Lydia Hitchcock, and Toni Ciccarelli, also came in second place in the spring medley and fourth in the 4 x 100.

Senior Hayden Molina notched the second-highest female mark in WPHS history with her pole vault of 8-foot-9. Her effort qualified her for the state competition for the third year in a row

The team will head to Salida for a Pole Vault competition on March 31st and a varsity meet on April 1st at Salida High School

.

Baseball

Widefield 7, Woodland Park 3

Senior Tanner McAfee and freshman Link Bryden combined for 12 strikeouts against only 3 walks, but the Panthers ultimately lost to the Gladiators.

Woodland Park led 3-0 going into the bottom of the third inning but Widefield was able to come back.

The Panthers will face Harrison at home on April 3.

Girls’ soccer

Woodland Park 3, Coronado 2

Senior captain Shea Waters scored two goals at the panther improved to 1-2 with an overtime win over the Cougars.

After Coronado took an early lead, Waters answered with a goal assisted by sophomore defender Rory Wedhoff, who took a free kick.

In the second half, Waters helped the Panthers take the lead by securing a penalty kick after sophomore striker Missa Kleppe was fouled in the offensive goal box.

Coronado scored late to force overtime.

With just one minute remaining in double-overtime, Kleppe made a run into the Cougar goal box and scored the game-winner.

Manitou Springs 10, Mesa Ridge 0

Madrid Mack scored five times to lead Manitou Springs’ route.

Erica Sherwin added two goals, while Grace McCumber, Sami Benge-Kulzer and Kara Donnegan each added one.

Mack now has eight goals and Sherwin seven in just three games, all Mustang wins. Goalkeeper Nici Sharon recorded her second shutout and has allowed just one goal this season.