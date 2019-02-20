Valentine’s Day came early this year in Woodland Park. Residents crowded the patio at the Woodland Park Starbucks Feb. 10 to grab a cup of coffee and a photo with their canine companions, a part of the “Smooch a Pooch” money raising activity designed to support the new Golden Meadows Dog Park.
Golden Meadows Dog Park, scheduled to open in June at the Meadow Wood Sports Complex in Woodland Park, was championed by local Girl Scout and Woodland Park High School junior Bianca Bryant.
Bryant, wanting to earn the Gold Award, the Girl Scout’s highest award available to girls in high school who fix a lasting problem in their communities, decided to do something that would help dogs and humans alike.
“Bianca’s in a lot of things for the community,” Stacey Graham, Bryant’s mother said. “She loves dogs, obviously. In May of 2017, we talked about doing a Gold Award project, and (we learned) that three percent of the Girl Scouts, only three percent complete the Gold Award.”
As an active member in the community who regularly volunteers at Teller County Regional Animal Shelter in Divide and an avid dog-lover, Bryant was keen to address an issue affecting both the human and canine population. To receive a Gold Award, the Girl Scout must find a solution to a lasting problem in the community.
“I am raising money for a dog park in Woodland Park,” Bryant said. “ ... we have a really high population of dogs up here that are overweight ... so what I’m doing is for my Gold Award project, I have to help solve … a large issue in my community, so I’m going to be building a dog park to reduce all of those things.”
According to Bryant, local veterinarians she regularly works with estimate the overweight dog population in the area to be at about 60 percent. Many of the local residents are also elderly and may struggle to take dogs on trails for exercise.
Bryant recognized the need for a dog park and started her project by asking residents to sign a petition stating their interest. She quickly got 300 signatures and went to work meeting with the Parks and Recreation Department for approval. She attended two Woodland Park City Council meetings and a public hearing about the proposed dog park. The process has taken almost two years.
“We knew it would take some time for … the community to accept it and then (also for it to) actually happen,” Graham said. “She’s got a lot of support now with some business owners that are ready to help volunteer,” Graham said, adding that the supplies needed to build the dog park are being donated at cost.
The Woodland Park Starbucks worked with Bryant to facilitate Smooch a Pooch, Bryant’s first money-raising activity, by donating coffee and their patio to be decorated with pink and red balloons and gift baskets donated by local organizations in support of the park.
Bryant estimates the cost of building the dog park is about $15,000. The building is scheduled to commence in May and the park is expected to open on June 1 with a grand opening ceremony that will include dog walks and agility shows and vendor booths. Bryant is also planning to host two Business After Hours events and a “Mr. Panther” at Woodland Park High School, a male fashion show.
Bryant is also a “straight-A” student and is involved in Key Club, swim team, and other activities at the school and in the community, Graham said.
“Every moment that she has free, she’s working on the dog park,” Graham said. “It’s been fun to watch her grow with leadership. She just stands up in front of a group of adults and tells it like it is, you know.”