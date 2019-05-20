Woodland Park High School seniors Skye Ciccarelli and Kylee Newsome have been named the school’s Male and Female Athletes of the Year, respectively.
Their names will be placed on plaques mounted in the hallway outside the school’s gymnasium. Their letter jackets will also be on display in a case for the next year.
Ciccarelli, who also won the award as a freshman, starred in basketball and track and field for the Panthers. He was a shooting guard in basketball, where he set the all-time school record for career points with 1,566. He is also one of the top high jumpers in the state, as well as a state qualifier in the 200 meters.
“It wasn’t my goal to (be) the athlete of the year, but this will work,” Ciccarelli said with a big smile. “It would have been nice to win it four years in a row.”
In basketball, Ciccarelli averaged a team-best 18.3 points per game and led the team in assists with 2.4. He was second in rebounds with 6.6.
Ciccarelli also led the team in 3-pointers made (47) and 3-point shooting percentage (34).
A four-year starter in basketball, Ciccarelli was a model of consistency, averaging more than 17 points per game over his career.
Ciccarelli has gained a great deal of notoriety in track and field. He won the Class 3A state high jump title as a junior and finished fifth as a sophomore.
Ciccarelli also earned a varsity letter in cross-country during his time at the school.
He will attend the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs on a track scholarship next year.
Newsome was a key member of the school’s volleyball and basketball teams.
In volleyball, she was a setter and right side hitter. She helped the Panthers to a 20-5 record and home court in a 4A regional.
Newsome gained her greatest accomplishments in basketball. She led the team in scoring (14.0) and rebounds (9.9). She also had 2.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.
Newsome was a four-year letter winner in basketball and a three-year starter.
“I’m excited to have my name on the plaque,” said Newsome, who will attend Dixie State College in Utah and major in biology to become a forensic scientist.
Newsome added that it has long been a goal of hers to win the female athlete of the year award.
“I’ve been working toward this since I was a freshman,” she said. “I am so honored to receive this award.”