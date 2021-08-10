Woodland Park Senior Organization, also known as Club, was formed in 1973 to bring seniors age 50 and over together in Teller and adjoining counties to promote the well-being of seniors. The 2019 statistics show that there are 4,553 seniors living in Teller County. Providing opportunities to these folks to stay active and involved is critical toward their well-being. Over 800 of these seniors live in Woodland Park and 182 of Woodland Park seniors are living alone.
The Golden Bridge Network is comprised of Teller County organizations that answer the needs of these folks. The network aims to improve the quality of life of seniors in Teller County.
As a member of the the Golden Bridge Network, the Woodland Park Senior Organization maintains a Senior Center to provide a gathering place for the many activities and services provided.
The Woodland Park Senior Organization is recognized by the IRS as a 501c3 non-profit organization. Donations are tax deductible; remember us in your gift giving and estate planning. Your donation makes our programs stronger and your participation is welcome.
The Individual annual dues are normally $30. However, due to the inability to provide services during COVID, the 2021 dues have been reduced to $15. Business and supporting memberships to keep us strong.
The Senior Center is open 9-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Regularly scheduled activities include exercise classes, crafts, chair yoga, bridge, morning coffee and treats, dominos, quilting, knitting, outings to area attractions, bingo and other activities as requested.
Lunch is served every day, including a special catered lunch once a month. Books and movies are available for loan. Several special community wide events are held throughout the year, including a chili cook-off, holiday bazaar, summer yard sale, several Saturday pancake breakfasts and a spring high tea. The Senior Center has no paid staff — all these activities are the product of member volunteers!
Over the past year, the Woodland Park Senior Organization was partially open during the COVID restriction time. Although hot lunches were not available, low-cost frozen lunches were offered through the Silver Key Connections Café. This involved a trip to Colorado Springs each Monday to pick up the lunches. Teller Senior Coalition provided this service. All senior county residents could order these lunches, which then were picked up at the Senior Center. Several folks were not able to pick up their lunch packages, so WPSO members volunteered to deliver each week. At a time when going into stores was a risk for the Senior population, this service was critical.
Some of these folks were quarantined COVID victims and totally dependent on these meals. On most weeks, more than 30 packages of five frozen meals were provided to area residents. Without the collaboration of the WPSO, Teller Senior Coalition and Silver Key, these folks would have not gotten these meals.
Another collaboration throughout the COVID closure was to provide ZOOM Bingo for members of all GBN member organizations. WPSO set up the ZOOM link, and weekly Bingo was enjoyed by anyone who logged in. Most weeks both WPSO and Daybreak members spent virtual time playing Bingo and keeping in touch.
Additionally, Daybreak shared their virtual offerings with the WPSO membership. Just another example of how the GBN organization worked to keep our senior connected during the isolation forced by COVID.
Additional activities taking place at the Senior Center building during the COVID closure included a crew making facemasks. When approached by the Mountain View Methodist Martha ladies looking for a place to set up shop, the Senior Center opened the doors. Using donated material, the ladies, including several WPSO members, worked tirelessly cutting, folding, stitching and packaging facemasks every week. The masks were taken to the Sheriff department for distribution throughout the county. Thousands of masks were produced by ladies working at the center as well as those sewing at home.
When income tax season began in February, the volunteer folks who have trained to prepare taxes at no cost for Teller County citizens found themselves without a location since the library was closed for public gatherings. Again, the Senior Center opened their doors to the VITA tax prep folks and provided a dropoff and pickup location so that this service could be continued for our population. Several of the tax prep folks in this group are WPSO members and many of our members use this service each year.
Now that we are again able to gather seniors together WPSO is again partnering closely with Teller Senior Coalition to to provide trips to area attractions. At least one trip per month is now again possible due to this partnership. The seniors have been to the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center in Divide.
The September trip will be to Cripple Creek for lunch and a tour by the Gold Camp Victorian Society. Lunch and a play at The Butte Theater is planned for October. These trips would not be possible without transportation provided by Teller Coalition. Teller Coalition is again driving to Colorado Springs to pick up the Silver Key meals and hot lunches are again available Monday-Friday at the Senior Center. Without TSC, this service would be impossible to continue!
The WP Senior Organization again partnered with the Holiday Home Tour this year to provide a rest stop for folks on tour. This partnership enabled the organization to showcase the center to more of the general public many of whom did not even know about the Senior Center. These community partnerships demonstrate how belonging to the Golden Bridge Network has strengthened the WP Senior Organization’s community commitment. The result at the center is a more robust program that is reaching more of our seniors and a happy involved membership that continues to grow.
For more information, visit woodlandparkseniors.com facebook.com/WPSeniorsOrg. And, of course, we welcome anyone to drop in and visit! We are located on the corner of Lake Avenue and Pine Street. Give us a call at 719-687-3877 with any questions.
A Woodland Park resident since retiring here in 2010, Rose Banzhaf is the Woodland Park Senior Organization Vice-President and Golden Bridge Network Treasurer. She loves being outdoors skiing, hiking and backpacking. Other places in the area where you will find her include helping with outdoor classes at the area elementary schools, leading hikes at Mueller State Park and helping folks with their tax preparation at the library and Church of the Nazarene.
The Golden Bridge Network bridges seniors and services through enhanced communication and process improvement in Teller County and the neighboring communities. To learn more, visit the Golden Bridge Network Facebook page, email info.goldenbridgenetwork@gmail.com or call 719-687-3000.