In a time of mandated isolation, the potential for depression and anxiety for senior citizens has escalated.
“We have been making weekly phone calls to people who have been our members since 2017,” said Rose Banzhaf, volunteer director of Woodland Park Senior Organization. “We have 18 people making the calls.”
This month, the organization received a $3,718 grant from the NextFifty Initiative, a Colorado-based private foundation dedicated to improving the lives of the older adult population. “I applied for the grant and within days received the funds,” Banzhaf said.
The funds will help replace revenue normally earned through the annual chili supper, yard sales and high tea. “We want to be sure our seniors are being helped,” Banzhaf said.
A statement from the initiative website highlights the mission. “We seek to fund game-changing efforts to improve and sustain quality of life for people in their second 50 years. We consider ourselves an engine for innovation that transforms aging. Our work will impact life for generations to come.”
The grant to the Woodland Park organization is from a new fund within the initiative specifically for those impacted by COVID-19.
In the meantime, the organization has switched from serving lunch at the senior center to providing meal packets for the week. Banzaf credits Steve Frick, a volunteer for Teller Senior Coalition who, every Monday, delivers the lunches prepared by Silver Key.
Last week 45 seniors picked up the packets, which included toilet paper, while others received home delivery by volunteers, including Banzhaf. “People are glad to have an outreach,” Banzhaf said. “It gives us a chance to touch base.”