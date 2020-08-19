The Woodland Park Senior Organization was formed in July 1973. The goals of the organization are to serve seniors age 50 and over and disabled persons regardless of age in Teller and adjacent counties. The organization is also a member of the Golden Bridge Network, a network of nonprofits and businesses in Teller County that work together to support seniors and to ensure access to resources. Every effort is made to avoid duplication of services.
Since September 2017, the Senior Organization has been managed by an all-volunteer staff. The Senior Center, located at 321 N. Pine St., is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. However, as a result of the pandemic, the Center remains closed for activities until it is deemed safe for those who are in the most vulnerable population to gather. The phone is answered by a volunteer Monday through Friday.
Since March 23, the Center has distributed about 3,250 individual meals to more than 100 individuals. To receive these meals, call the Senior Center at 687-3877 before noon each Wednesday. Meals are available for pickup on Mondays between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Volunteers also deliver these lunches to folks unable to drive to the center for pickup. The suggested donation is $11.25 for five frozen meals, including side items. This is a joint effort being done with the assistance of the Teller Senior Coalition and the Aspen Mine Center. This is an example of how the Golden Bridge Network functions.
In addition, members of the Center have sewn and distributed over 900 masks. Our mask makers are supplying masks for school-age children through Teller Public Health. If anyone needs a mask, they are available free of charge at the Senior Center.
When the free tax preparation sites were forced to close due to the pandemic, Senior Center volunteers assisted over 50 people with the free preparation of 2019 income taxes. Another collaborative project between the Teller Senior Coalition and the Woodland Park Senior Center is helping folks to get counted in the Census. Each Teller County resident counted puts money into the county funds for schools, roads, hospitals and many local nonprofits. Those still needing to be counted can call the coalition at 687-3330 to make an appointment and arrange transportation if needed. Census folks are at the Senior Center on Thursdays.
Currently, members are playing Zoom Bingo each Thursday. Winners can pick up prizes at the Center the following Monday. Anyone interested in playing is encouraged to provide their email address to receive an invite. Those without computer access can play by phone. Bingo cards are available at the Senior Center or can be downloaded online.
Everyone is patiently anticipating the time when we will be able to gather in person and resume normal activities and outings. We all miss the personal interaction and opportunity to socialize.
Anyone interested in becoming a member can stop by the center and fill out the membership form. You can also mail a check made payable to WPSO. Dues are $30 per year. The mailing address is P.O. Box 5813, Woodland Park, CO 80866.
Jerry Burnham is the president of The Woodland Park Senior Organization.