The Teller Senior Coalition, or TSC, celebrated its 25th birthday on Aug. 15.
For 25 years, our focus has been on ensuring older adults (age 60 and over) to live with independence and dignity and remain in their homes as long as possible. In 2020, we provided services to 1,002 seniors/residents and will exceed that number in 2021. Our goal is to ensure older adults in Teller County know we provide significant help to them as they move through the aging process. We make life easier for seniors with all of the services and guidance we provide.
We also are a member of the Golden Bridge Network, a group of nonprofits in Teller County that work together to ensure older adults have the highest level of support and access to all available resources. The Golden Bridge Network works together to improve the quality of life of older adults in Teller County.
TSC transports eligible residents of Teller, western El Paso and eastern Park counties to medical appointments, for grocery shopping and for other essential needs. We were very active transporting older adults to their vaccine appointments.
TSC has eight vehicles. Four of them can transport those in wheelchairs. We currently provide transportation to 37 older adults in wheelchairs who might be homebound without our services. TSC operates a Public Shuttle Bus on Wednesdays within Woodland Park and down to Green Mountain Falls. Residents can shop in Woodland Park, eat lunch in Green Mountain Falls and then get to their bank or complete other errands.
We provide respite support for caregivers who are struggling with the day-to-day challenges of caring for their loved ones. For seniors no longer able to clean their homes we provide homemaking services, to keep their home clean and healthy. To keep older adults safe in their homes, we provide safety repairs such as installing grab bars. For seniors who are homebound, we provide either frozen or shelf stable meals to ensure they have sufficient nutrition.
Our Case Managers meet with clients to assess their needs and make recommendations for individualized support from TSC or other agencies. They also reach out to our older adult clients to check on them through our Wellness calling program. Many seniors in Teller County live alone without family nearby so our communication with them is important to their physical and mental wellbeing. We serve as their advocate, ensuring their needs are being met. We want them to remain an important part of this beautiful mountain community that we all love.
TSC recently added several new programs: Support for heating costs for our older adult clients and senior food boxes for low-income seniors. We created our Neighbors Helping Seniors volunteer program that assists older adults with tasks they struggle with, such as snow removal, yard work and minor home repairs.
Our services expanded during the recent healthcare crisis to include delivering groceries and providing older adults a local restaurant meal for a special treat. Our focus during the COVID-19 crisis has been ensuring our seniors have sufficient food and other essential supplies. We also worked hard to combat the sense of isolation and loneliness we know many of them were feeling.
The Teller Senior Coalition was honored to be recognized as the nonprofit of the year by the Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce for our efforts keeping seniors safe in 2020. We heartily thank all of our volunteers, board members and financial supporters who made this success possible.
The older adult population of Teller County is increasing, placing higher demand on the agencies who support seniors like TSC and the other members of the Golden Bridge Network. Working together we know we can meet the challenges of this growing population and support our seniors’ goal of aging in place.
Even during these uncertain times, one thing you can be certain of is the Golden Bridge Network and the Teller Senior Coalition’s commitment to our senior community.
Katherine F. Lowry is the executive director of the Teller County Coalition.
The Golden Bridge Network bridges seniors and services through enhanced communication and process improvement in Teller County and the neighboring communities. To learn more, visit the Golden Bridge Network Facebook page, email info.goldenbridgenetwork@gmail.com or call 719-687-3000.