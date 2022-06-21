WOODLAND PARK • Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts had a patriotism lesson last week about treating the United States flag with respect.
While saluting the flag is easy, the Scouts learned about the proper way to retire worn and tattered flags on Flag Day, June 14.
“It doesn’t feel right to throw a flag in the trash can,” said Dan Williams, Commander of the Eric V. Dickson American Legion Post 1980, which hosted the ceremony at Veterans Hall in Woodland Park.
Scouts from 5 to 16 years old joined Teller County veterans to burn old flags collected over the past year by members of the legion. Each Scout carried a flag, unfolded it with help from a veteran, and threw it into the fire, a barbecue pit transformed in its use for a day.
Preceding the burning, the scouts folded their flags according to legion ritual and presented them for inspection, accompanied by Rod Hurk, the Legion’s Sergeant at Arms.
“Seeing their faces during the inspection is a somber moment,” said Geremy Gibson, leader of Boy Scout Troop 230.
For 11-year-old Colt Bodine, the ceremony had an impact. “He came home really excited,” said his mom, Karen Bodine. “The Scouts practiced folding the flag and treating it with respect.”
Cub Scouts represented Pack 20 while Boy Scouts were from Troop 230.