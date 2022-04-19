Andrew Wommack, founder of Charis Bible College and a ministry in his name, each based in Woodland Park, spoke against the LGBTQ community in a video presentation last month.
“Gay people should be required to put a label on their foreheads … that homosexuality can be hazardous to your health,” Wommack said in the video, a portion of which can be seen here: bit.ly/3uM4gcb.
Wommack was speaking to the City Elders, an evangelical group, at the its annual conference March 24 in Tulsa, Okla.
He said he had sent a “spy” into the Woodland Park school system to check school libraries. The “spy” found 54 “homosexual” books, Wommack said.
“I’ve got people on my staff that go to every school board meeting, and as soon as we get the books looked at so that we can defend what we’re saying, we’re going to stand up in the school board,” Wommack said.
Several Woodland Park students posted the video on Snapchat. From there, Wommack’s words went viral.
Erin O’Connell, founding member of Concerned Parents of Teller County, and a member of the LGBTQ community, said she spoke with several students about the video. “It was clear that they have a true need to be seen and not discriminated against. I want all allies and members of the LGBTQ community to know that even though there is clear discrimination here, there is also a safe place for them in Woodland Park,” she said.
David Rusterholtz, president of the Woodland Park School District Board of Education, disagreed with Wommack’s public statements. “I have strong personal views, but as an elected servant of the people, I want to protect the rights of all people, parents, students, teachers,” Rusterholtz said. “As president of the school board, we will not tolerate any bullying at the school. Kids need to feel safe and loved at our school.”
Rusterholtz feels the “label” comment was out of bounds. “For a pastor to say that ... he absolutely should not have said that,” Rusterholtz said. “The board wants a culture of loving kids.”
Asked for comment, Andrew Wertz, senior vice president of Andrew Wommack Ministries and Charis Bible College, responded: “The partial quote you refer to was part of a larger discussion, where Andrew Wommack and his guest were discussing the seldom-addressed issue of the harmful effects of the homosexual lifestyle. Of course, Andrew did not literally mean that homosexuals should label themselves or be labeled by others. Instead, he was pointing out the irony that our society requires warnings about the dangers of many activities, such as cigarette smoking, but wants to ignore the harms caused by homosexuality and transgenderism.”
For reference, he provided a link to The Trevor Project: thetrevorproject.org/resources/article/facts-about-LGBTQ-youth-suicide. The organization is “the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning) young people,” states the website.
The website states: “LGBTQ youth are not inherently prone to suicide risk because of their sexual orientation or gender identity but rather placed at a higher risk because of how they are mistreated and stigmatized in society.”
A portion of the video reached WPSD Superintendent Mathew Neal in this article posted April 4 on rightwingwatch.com, “Anti-LGBTQ Christian Nationalist Preacher Andrew Wommack Is Targeting Colorado School Boards.”
Right Wing Watch is a project of People for the American Way “dedicated to monitoring and exposing the activities and rhetoric of right-wing activists and organizations in order to expose their extreme agenda,” states the site. The Courier received a copy of the video and the article from a reader.
Neal reacted with a letter to parents and staff last week.
“It has come to my attention that an article was published this week in a publication that WPSD is not part of publishing. On behalf of the District, I feel it necessary to speak on statements shared in the article as it contained statements that negatively impacted our students, families, and staff,” Neal said. “Primarily, as it relates to all students feeling welcomed in our schools, let me say that we maintain a clear non-discrimination and non-harassment stand in all learning environments. Period.
“This means that your student is welcome in our schools regardless of their ethnic background, cultural history, or sexual orientation. We work daily to make sure WPSD is a safe place and find great concern with any statement or action that results in our students feeling intimidated or unwelcome in our schools.”
As far as “spies” entering the school libraries, Neal addresses the idea of visitors.
“In regard to visitors in our schools and safety, my expectation as superintendent is that all buildings uphold our district’s well-developed policies regarding visitors to our schools. We maintain an excellent safety team and have notable partnerships with our local sheriff’s team and the Woodland Park Police Department.”
Neal addresses his concern about the mental health of students. “The district’s mental health team is dedicated and qualified to listen to and support our students. I would like to encourage any of our students to reach out to our mental health team if they feel threatened, intimidated, or bullied in any way.
“Also, know that my office is always open for any parent to discuss any concerns, know that we are here to support your student.”
Of Wommack’s “spy” targeting 54 books as “homosexual,” Wertz responded: “Andrew Wommack Ministries is genuinely concerned about the possibility that books and curriculum promoting homosexuality are being presented to students in public schools. We are not alone in these concerns. Although the issue has an impact locally, it is a national problem.”