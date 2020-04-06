When remote learning started the week of March 30 for students in the Woodland Park School District, the staff acknowledged that not all households have sufficient broadband to accommodate the work.
As a result, the district issued a public advisory via a live-streamed panel discussion with Teller County officials on April 3. The discussion is available at tellercovid.com/live-stream.
“Unfortunately, some homes in our community cannot get internet service or mobile hot spot services, so familes may need to drive to hot spot locations,” states the advisory.
The school district said it will post internet hotspot locations families can utilize to complete the remote work at wpsdk12.org this week.