The Oct. 14 Woodland Park RE-2 School District board meeting was mostly about funding and attendance.
District enrollment is down by 156 students but because school districts are allowed to use a five-year average to estimate pupil count, the enrollment loss is 20-21 students. Even so, this means the district’s state funding will be cut by $200,000.
Parents who have decided to homeschool are having issues, WPSD Superintendent Steve Woolf said
“There are a lot of home school students who aren’t actually being home schooled,” Woolf said. “This could be a real problem for kindergarten through grade 3 students when the reading and math base is so important and for high-school students who might be having trouble engaging. We have some wonderful home-school parents but we also have a lot of newbies.”
Truancy is also a problem, he said. “The truancy courts are flooded,” Woolf said. “It’s not an option to just quit sending kids to school.”
Finance Director Brian Gustafson introduced a budget resolution to use $26,000 from the district reserves to replace the high school boiler.
“We have no projects pending except for big stuff that breaks,” he said. “This is big stuff that broke. This is a one-time expenditure that won’t push the district into the red.”
Woolf reported that elementary students are doing well with masks.
“It’s become second nature,” he said. “They have their own cool masks.”
He congratulated high school football coach Joe Roskam, who was just named Broncos Coach of the Week.
The district is in phase 3 when it comes to COVID-19, which means the students can play together at recess and whole classes can get together in classrooms. “We’re not quite ready for phase 4,” Woolf said.
He explained restrictions at football games. The field is divided into three section: one for players’ parents, one for band and cheerleaders’ parents and one for the band itself. Each section will seat no more than 175 people. Each section has its own entrance and portable toilets. The district is working on offering online tickets.
Board President Beth Huber proclaimed a Classified Employees’ Week and Director Nancy Lecky is working with sponsors, including Jimmy Johns, on staff recognition.
The next board meeting is set for Nov. 11. There will be no in-person Veterans Day celebrations.
During an executive session after the regular meeting, the board placed Woolf on paid administrative leave. Please see related story: https://gazette.com/pikespeakcourier/woodland-park-school-district-superintendent-placed-on-paid-administrative-leave/article_5cbc615c-0f1e-11eb-aa18-1bffaaaf790c.html.