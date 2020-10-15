Woodland Park School District RE-2 Superintendent Stephen Woolf has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an external investigation, according to a news release the district issued Thursday morning.
The move presumably is related to Woolf's arrest six weeks ago on suspicion of DUI, which The Gazette detailed in an article that published Wednesday. School board members amended Wednesday’s agenda at the beginning of its regularly scheduled meeting to add a closed-door executive session related to “personnel matters and legal advice."
Board President Beth Huber did not immediately respond to requests for further information and comments as to why the five-member board took the action.
"Because this is an ongoing personnel matter, no additional information is available or appropriate to share," the release said.
The district's assistant superintendent, Linda Murray, is the interim superintendent.
The case report The Gazette obtained from the Teller County Sheriff's Office detailed how Woolf's vehicle had hit a tree near the community of Florissant on the night of Aug. 28. After the deputy responding to the crash smelled alcohol on Woolf's breath, he conducted several roadside sobriety checks, which the report states that Woolf failed.
Readings from two Breathalyzer tests Woolf voluntarily took at the Teller County jail showed a blood alcohol level of 0.114, which is above Colorado’s legal limit of 0.08.
Woolf is scheduled to appear in court in two weeks for an arraignment hearing.
Woolf began the job as superintendent of schools in July 2018. According to his current contract, which was renewed for three years on Sept. 18, Woolf earns an annual salary of $140,700.
Listed among the reasons cited in his contract that he could be discharged for cause is "misconduct materially injurious to the district or its students."