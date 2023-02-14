WOODLAND PARK • The Woodland Park School District received a donation of $6,000 this month for materials for the popular high-school welding class, according to a press release.

Welding program instructor Gary Adamson, who has taught the class for 18 years, said, “This generous donation is a game-changer for our welding program; it will be incredibly helpful by allowing us to obtain base metal, filler rod, gases, and other consumables allowing students to develop their skills to their fullest potential.”

Per the release, Mick Bates, a Woodland Park resident and school board member, was inspired to initiate a fundraising effort after a student discussed the program’s difficulties due to the rise in steel prices. He contacted other community members and businesses for support.

“Every person I asked participated quickly, without hesitation,” said Bates in the release. “This speaks volumes about the people in this community and their commitment to the education of our students and their futures.”

This donation falls on the heels of the SkillsUSA Region V Welding Competition, where five WPHS welders placed in the top 20, including first and second-place wins.