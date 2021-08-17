Introductions were on the agenda when the Woodland Park RE-2 School District Board met on Aug. 11.
The district’s new Superintendent Mathew Neal introduced himself and spoke about his goals for the first 90 days on the job. “I have never started a job by meeting people online,” he said. “I’ve met with community leaders … and I’ve been gathering ideas on partnering.”
He said it isn’t easy starting a new year after 18 months of COVID. “Our teachers are tired,” he said.
Neal said some of the ideas he has gathered will be put on the shelf until school starts.
“I know there is a problem with the Summit (Learning program), he said. “We need to take a look at what we should keep and what we should get rid of.”
More information about the program is available at summitlearning.org. The site describes its program as “a research–based approach to education designed to drive student engagement, meaningful learning, and strong student–teacher relationships that prepare students for life beyond the classroom.”
However, many Woodland Park School District parents are concerned the program relies too much on computer learning and deprives their children of the human touch, among other things.
Neal also spoke about assessing where students are educationally. Many of the state assessments during the COVID 19 shutdown were limited or canceled altogether, leaving school districts with the task of assessing student-learning gaps and finding ways to fill them.
He has toured the district’s buildings and set a three-tiered approach to making needed physical improvements— those that should take place before school starts, those that should be finished before winter break and those that need to be finished before spring.
Neal said the district will also focus on the students’ mental health, adding that there are a lot of federal mental-health grants available.
“Our kids missed a lot last year,” he said. “Many of our kindergarteners and first-graders have never even walked in a line before.”
The district will have an open house for students and their families on Friday, Aug. 20 and there will be a “soft start” to the school year. Students with last names starting with A-M will come to school on the first two days of the school year. Students with last names starting with N-Z will start the next two days.
High school freshmen will start without the higher grades. “They’ll have the day to themselves,” Neal said.
Board President Nancy Lecky introduced Misty Leafers, who was recently appointed to fill Director District C.
Board seats currently held by Lecky, Leafers, Amy Wolin and Corbin Graber will up for election on Nov. 2; Chris Austin’s position will not expire until 2023.
Miles Tuttle, executive director of technology and operations, introduced the district’s technology-department staff and presented what he described as a “high-level view of the district’s annual technology budget.”
He said the technology budget has three funding sources: the district technology budget, the curriculum/instruction/assessment budget and grants. About 40% of the total budget goes to hardware, 30% goes to software, and the rest goes toward connectivity, including internet, and support/warranty services.
“We’ve been able to keep funding stable over the last few years,” Tuttle stated in an email.
The district supports about 3,500 devices, the bulk of which are Chromebooks with a few laptop and desktop computers.
Executive Director of Student Success Tina Cassens, a former member of the technology department, said the district likes Chromebooks because they’re secure.
“Even at home, when the students log into the school website, they’re protected by our firewall,” she said.
Tuttle said the district will be conducting a security audit. “We’re small but we’re not too small to be targeted by ransomware,” Tuttle said.
The technology staff has processed 3,649 help-desk tickets in the last 12 months. This number represents a huge increase over previous years. Tuttle attributed the increase to remote learning mandated by the COVID 19 pandemic.
“The tech team was up to the challenge just as in previous years,” he said. “We conducted a staff satisfaction survey last spring — 92 percent of staff said their hardware needs were handled effectively and 96 percent rated tech support as effective or highly effective.”
Software purchases include 11 managed programs, 22 contracted programs and more than 90 approved-on-demand programs.
Tuttle said the district will start Innovation Classroom Pilots programs in which some teachers will try new technologies and tell other teachers how they work; conduct security upgrades that will include not only the audit but also the installation of more security cameras and increasing digital storage: and, finally, a partnering program for teacher technology initiatives, which will give teachers opportunities to request technology tools for their classrooms to enhance instruction.