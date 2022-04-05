On March 30, about 72 parents, Woodland Park RE-2 School District staff members and officials met in the Woodland Park Middle School commons for the “WPMS Facility Sharing Overview.”
Superintendent Mathew Neal opened the public meeting, saying public dialogue on this issue was long overdue. The WPSD school board has approved Merit Academy as a district charter school, and it’s up to the district to figure out the best place to open the academy and share the reasoning for why that might be the middle school.
Some community members had advocated closing Columbine Elementary School and allowing the academy to use that building, but, for Neal, that was never an option.
“That wasn’t the right place,” he said. “Our facilities team says the middle school is viable. Our goal today is to communicate where we think we’re headed. We’ve already met with (middle school) staff to address teacher concerns. This is an opportunity for the board to listen to your questions.”
Tina Cassens, director of student success and a member of the district’s facilities team, introduced the plan. A Merit Academy Chartering frequently asked questions page has been added to the district’s website, wpsdk12.org.
The sharing plan includes the separation of the two schools. Each would have its own key-card entrances. Crash doors would be added to separate the schools — fire codes prohibit walls. Start and end times would be staggered and there will be no joint-use spaces during the school day.
Merit Academy would have 22 classrooms, including computer and science labs, three office rooms, two sets of restrooms, the auxiliary gym and designated parking. Security systems would be coordinated between the two schools and safety and fire drills will include both schools.
Middle School Principal Yvonne Goings went over the proposed changes.
“I have complete faith that we can do this,” she said. “We will be separate schools with a common goal — educating our kids.”
She assured the audience that there will be no staffing changes. All programs will be covered, teachers and students will do the same work but in a tighter space.
“We move classrooms around every year depending on what the kids need,” she said
Goings said the plan will offer several opportunities to expand some programs. For example, Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) classes will move to the arts area so that the district will be able to turn STEM into STEAM.
“We’ll have a STEM Lab and Maker Space,” she said. “Our family and consumer science class will get its wood shop back. Special education classrooms will be moved closer to the main office and the counseling center.”
Goings continued, “Middle school kids are our priority. We need to grow them into productive citizens, helping them to build positive relationships all around them. I don’t have all the answers, but we have a team of staff members to talk to kids, parents and community members and there will be surveys. Call me, email me — I’m here, I’ll listen. I will make the best decisions for our kids.”
Miles Tuttle, director of operations and technology and a facilities team member, spoke about the building. With help from consulting firm Cooperative Strategies, the team is working on a feasibility study, which will be ready by April 13.
“We need adequate spaces,” he said. “We’re looking at the numbers and the necessary capital improvements, signage, traffic flow, parking, heating and air-conditioning systems, emergency procedures ...”
Cooperative Strategies is also working with the district to create the its long-term facilities master plan, which will be finished by mid-summer.
District Finance and Business Director Brian Gustafson spoke to financial considerations, prefacing his comments that this is a work in progress and that he doesn’t have all the answers, yet.
As a district charter school, Merit Academy will get the same per-pupil funding as other district schools.
“All the money will come to the district with some of it flowing out to Merit,” Gustafson said, adding that his office will perform financial oversight and work out how to assign costs. “Some costs are Merit’s responsibility; some costs will be shared, and some costs are the district’s responsibility. Once the feasibility study is ready, we’ll be able to fill in the numbers.”
During question-and-answer time, Gustafson said he doesn’t know how much renovations will cost but he assured the public that they wouldn’t affect staff salaries. “We use recurring revenues for salaries,” he said. “Capital-improvement funding comes from reserves and one-time funding sources such as grants. Merit will also pay its share.”
Neal wrapped up the meeting. “This is an opportunity to reinvest in middle-school programing,” he said. “Education will not deteriorate — we’ll be improving it.”
The Merit Academy Charter School/RE-2 contract is in the hands of attorneys now, and, once the feasibility study is ready, there will also be a draft facilities agreement.
Neal said all these students are district students and the district will do its best for all of them as transparently as possible.